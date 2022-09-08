At 53, Jennifer Aniston shows how to wear transparencies

Use transparencies They can add a sensual touch to your look, daring but chic at the same. The key is how to use them and that Jennifer Anistonat 53 years old, is clear about how to do it and shows how to wear them.

The Friends actress posed for a production in a black dress, with transparencies, which is spectacular. Although it is not a very frequent resource in Anistonwhich is very classic when it comes to dressing, shows that it can be a more than valid alternative for women over 50.

When you want to wear a shirt or blouse with transparency throughout the garment, it should always be worn with matching underwear.

There are many options for adding transparencies to a look: in blouses, shirts, skirts and dresses. “Some women may be ‘afraid’ of wearing something like this, for fear of feeling too daring or uncomfortable, but that’s not a problem, it all depends on how you wear it, knowing that the purpose is to show skin in a very delicate and insinuating way. ”, assures the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

“In cases of blouses and short dresses, where the transparency it is just a detail, it is ideal that it be found in areas such as the neckline, arms or back. While the rest of the garment must be made of an opaque textile that does not show more skin, ”says the expert.

In cases of blouses and short dresses, where transparency is a detail, it is ideal that it be in areas such as the neckline, arms or back.

When you want to wear a shirt or blouse with transparency throughout the garment, it should always be worn with matching undergarments, be it a bustier, bralette or a little top. “If the garment is black, the underwear will also be black. The same rule also applies to skirts, which can be worn with shorts or miniskirts underneath and thus it is possible to replace the famous culottes that sometimes generate a bit of insecurity”, comments the stylist who performs personalized consultations.

In the case of Jennifer Aniston, chose a black dress with transparencies in the chest area, which has a corset-type design with short sleeves and in the skirt. But it is also possible to use these garments with transparencies in a relaxed way, not only for the night or a big party, but to wear casually.

Jennifer Aniston chose a black dress, with transparencies in the chest area, with a corset-type design with short sleeves, and in the skirt.

“In the case of fully dressed transparent It is possible to use them with a matching or nude petticoat, since it imitates the color of the skin and goes very well with transparencies in white, beige or black. In the city it also works very well on top of an outfit made up of jeans, a T-shirt, short boots or sneakers. Even a very relaxed way to wear these long dresses is on the beach, on top of the swimsuit as a sarong, “says the stylist.