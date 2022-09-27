At 53, Jennifer Aniston shows perfect black dress options for parties

The end of the year is here and the big season is approaching parties, events and weddings. And choosing the right dress can be quite a challenge. At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston shows perfect options black dress for parties. The Friends actress stands out for her classic but youthful and modern style at the same time.

“When the parties and year-end events, there is a phrase that is repeated the most among the clients I advise: ‘I don’t know what to wear.’ Once again the fabulous Jennifer Aniston always brings the simplest and most efficient solutions for all women”, explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt.

Jennifer Aniston shows that a woman who does not have to be afraid of black dress, as it will always look amazing. “Choosing a black dress is synonymous with zero stress. It ensures that every woman looks confident and confident. With a black dress nothing can go wrong”, comments the fashion expert.

Super glamorous and spectacular, this strapless dress fits very well to the waist and then opens into a wide long skirt.

The black dress chosen by Jennifer Aniston It is perfect for a bridesmaid, the sister of the bride, or for a party very important. It is a strapless dress, which fits very well to the waist and then opens into a wide long skirt with a slight train. The advantage of this type of design is that it covers your entire body, highlights your figure and gives more prominence to the neckline. It is a perfect dress to show off a necklace or small earrings. “An important rule in fashion is 70 – 30 to know how much skin to show and not feel covered from head to toe,” says the stylist, who performs personalized consultations.

“When choosing the design of the dress if it can be a little more difficult, to know which one will highlight the figure more and make all women look splendid, there are some tips you can follow. Although all bodies are different, it is important that the waist stands out, ”says the stylist. “It can be with a seam or notch on the dress or with a belt that can be made of some metal that matches the accessories or just black,” adds Herdt.

Dresses with this type of neckline draw attention to the face, which is why make-up and accessories should be simple.

The other option black dress that carries Jennifer Aniston It is long, with a straight silhouette and a draped neckline. Although the dress has simple lines, it is very flattering for women over 50, because it is fitted at the waist and leaves the arms uncovered. “The type of neckline adds volume at the top and is a good option for women with small busts, who should know that this resource favors them a little more. Another important detail to keep in mind: in this type of dress, since the upper part is so closed, the attention goes to the face, so it is recommended that the make-up be very simple, just like the accessories”.