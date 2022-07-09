Entertainment

At 54, Julia Roberts has the most flattering midi dress

Julia Roberts he did it again. At the age of 54, the actress from Mujer Bonita once again captivates with a dress which refers to the one he used in the famous movie and shows that the dress midi is a super flattering option. Midi dresses, with slit and pareo cut, are very easy to wear. And they are super combinable. They go well with sandals, with boots, with sneakers to achieve the perfect look.

It’s been 30 years since Julia Roberts dazzled with that dress brown with polka dots in Pretty Woman, but since then the actress is one of the references if you are looking for how to wear a dress midi. “As we all know, there are fashions that always come back. And for all the nostalgic women who love romantic movies, you will most likely like this one. dress of the Overthesea brand that shows us Julia Roberts. It’s about a dress midi, with a romantic liberty print with very small flowers and a very seductive cut”, says the designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

