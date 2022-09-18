Entertainment

At 54, Julia Roberts shows how to wear vibrant blue

One of the furious trends this season is the color block, where, as its name indicates, the color is the absolute protagonist of the outfits. In this proposal, very vibrant colors stand out, such as blue, fuchsia, orange, lime green and yellow. If you want to know how to use them and you don’t dare, you can be inspired by the goddess of Julia Roberts than to 54 years shows how to wear vibrant blue.

The actress in London in a vibrant blue two-piece set from Burberry.

The Pretty Woman actress wore a vibrant blue urban sports style two-piece set from the Burberry brand. “The color block trend can be worn from head to toe or combined with each other. In stores we can already find different types of clothing: from long dresses, suits, skirts, handbags and shoes with full and vibrant colors. In the case of Julia Roberts she wore it with sneakers and paired it with a very simple Longchamp crossbody bag and sunglasses,” explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

