At 54, Julia Roberts shows how to wear vibrant blue

One of the furious trends this season is the color block, where, as its name indicates, the color is the absolute protagonist of the outfits. In this proposal, very vibrant colors stand out, such as blue, fuchsia, orange, lime green and yellow. If you want to know how to use them and you don’t dare, you can be inspired by the goddess of Julia Roberts than to 54 years shows how to wear vibrant blue.

The actress in London in a vibrant blue two-piece set from Burberry.

The Pretty Woman actress wore a vibrant blue urban sports style two-piece set from the Burberry brand. “The color block trend can be worn from head to toe or combined with each other. In stores we can already find different types of clothing: from long dresses, suits, skirts, handbags and shoes with full and vibrant colors. In the case of Julia Roberts she wore it with sneakers and paired it with a very simple Longchamp crossbody bag and sunglasses,” explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

If you don’t dare to go for a complete look in a vibrant tone, you can use a single garment, as in this case the blazer, which will add color and trend to your look.

The stylist and fashion expert explains that if you don’t dare to use such vibrant colors throughout the look it is advisable to wear a single colored garment and combine it with neutral tones such as black and white, so that the color is a leading accent in the look and stand out to the fullest. This may be an option for women over 50 more classical, who feel that a total look in intense color can make them feel uncomfortable.

“Klein blue as the one you chose julia robert can be combined in different ways. If you are looking for a look elegant and subtle, it is ideal to wear it with neutral colors such as white, black, gray and sometimes with beige. There is also the possibility to outfits monochromatic combining this blue with light blue tones”, assures the stylist, who performs personalized consultations.

If you want a more daring look you can encourage yourself to form a triad of intense colors.

Herdt assures that if you are looking for a more impressive and risky style you can combine the vibrant blue as the one you chose. Julia Roberts with other colors and perform incredible duets, such as yellow, green, orange or fuchsia. “Even for those who dare to go one step further, they have the possibility of combining in triads – says Herdt- This way they can generate a look with a true visual spectacle mixing blue, yellow and fuchsia or blue, orange and fuchsia”.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.