At 54, Julia Roberts still looks beautiful

At 54 years old, Julia Roberts does not lose validity or beauty. It has been more than 30 years since her debut in Hollywood, with the movie “Mujer Bonita” (Pretty Woman), and she still establishes herself as one of the most beloved and important actresses in the industry. The most shocking thing is that she continues to live up to the name of the first film release of hers.

Recognized for numerous productions such as “Power Game”, “Deadly Line”, “The Pelican Report” and many more. To date, she has more than once shown that she is not only highly talented, but also possesses an almost timeless beauty. She is a vibrant blonde who daily adds followers from all over the world, her instagram account exceeds 10 million affections.

One of the most important achievements of Julia Roberts was the one she achieved in 1999. To date, she became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by American distributors. Her early popularity was due to the work she did with hits like “A Place Called Notting Hill” and “Runaway Bride.” She kept her crown for a decade, when in 2009 Sandra Bullock achieved the aforementioned female leadership.

However, her most notable distinction was when she won an Oscar in 2000 for her performance in the film “Erin Brockovich,” a dramatization based on the true story of an environmental activist who achieved a major court victory against Pacific Gas and Electric. Company (PG&E). Currently, Julia Roberts is a trend in social networks, after publishing a series of images in which she shows off a beauty that has remained intact since she became known in “Pretty Woman”.