At 54, Julia Roberts wears a tailored suit in a youthful way

We can now say without any hesitation that Julia Roberts this season has been consecrated as the queen of the costume tailor. He has used it in different ways, on different occasions, even with shorts. At 54 years old, the actress manages to surprise with the ways in which she wears these classic and elegant pieces, in a youthful way.

This black and white tailored suit is a dream. The jacket, with straight and sharp lines, combined with trims and repetition of lapels in a striped textile.

And a perfect example of that is this costume black and white suit, a perfect alternative for women over 50 who want a chic but relaxed style. “Although the combination of black and white is one of the most classic, Julia Roberts dazzles with this design brings us a lot of news. The jacket, through its straight and sharp lines, combined with piping and repetition of lapels in a striped textile. It also refers us to luxury through its glamorous gold buttons”, explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

