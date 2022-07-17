At 54, Julia Roberts wears a tailored suit in a youthful way

We can now say without any hesitation that Julia Roberts this season has been consecrated as the queen of the costume tailor. He has used it in different ways, on different occasions, even with shorts. At 54 years old, the actress manages to surprise with the ways in which she wears these classic and elegant pieces, in a youthful way.

This black and white tailored suit is a dream. The jacket, with straight and sharp lines, combined with trims and repetition of lapels in a striped textile.

And a perfect example of that is this costume black and white suit, a perfect alternative for women over 50 who want a chic but relaxed style. “Although the combination of black and white is one of the most classic, Julia Roberts dazzles with this design brings us a lot of news. The jacket, through its straight and sharp lines, combined with piping and repetition of lapels in a striped textile. It also refers us to luxury through its glamorous gold buttons”, explains designer and stylist Nacho Herdt @nachoherdt.

“During fashion week we were able to see wonderful proposals from suitswith pinched trousers and reversals of the classic double-breasted jackets, which are a trend this 2022”, says the stylist.

The actress shone in this black tuxedo-cut suit at Cannes.

with this model Julia Roberts shows that the costume tailor does not have to be boring, an alternative for the office, but it can be a perfect option for an outing with your partner or friends. “The good thing is that the costume tailor allows that if there is an occasion where you want to look more sexy, you can combine the pants with a bustier or crop top, to insinuate that nothing is worn underneath, in order to show skin and cleavage in a very elegant way, “explains the stylist.

Julia wearing a tailored suit with pants above the knee, from the firm Gucci.

It is a reality that this season Julia Roberts has demonstrated the versatility of costume tailor and the different looks they can achieve, according to the model you choose. One of the most surprising was when on the red carpet of the Gaslit series presentation with Sean Penn wearing a costume tailor with trousers above the knee, from the firm Gucci. She also appeared on a TV show with a costume yellow tailor and black lace-up shoes. Uses suits oversize and also tuxedo type. They all fit perfect.

Julia with an oversize look and in yellow, a very youthful variant of the tailored suit.

Julia knowing how to play very well with masculine and other more feminine cuts. The costume tailor is a garment that empowers, is elegant and very versatile. It can be used combining the two pieces or separately, thus creating different outfits.