At 54 years old! Actress Julia Roberts reappears at the Cannes Film Festival and is a benchmark for bold fashion with her androgynous style | People | Entertainment

If there is someone with great style and class in the industry of fashion and the showthat is Julia Robertsand it is that in addition to being a great actressis a benchmark of fashion.

At 54 years old, the famous actress is the perfect definition of elegance and class with each of her looks that she wears in the different galas she attends. She usually wears midi skirts, pants, jeans, and also dresses.

Julia Roberts’ secret to being fashionable

According to the Harpers Bazaar website, Julia Roberts always knows how to stand out, without looking vulgar or exaggerating with her outfits, on the contrary, she likes to stand out for her elegance and subtlety.

What are the secrets of actress Julia Roberts to look so young?

During his recent visit to the Cannes Film Festivalin its 75th edition, the artist shined with his outfits in black tones, one of them was a jumpsuit with a blazer collar, and another a tulle midi skirt with a dark-colored blazer as well.

“I don’t follow fashion per se, but I love it,” the winner of the Oscar award as best actress for her role as “Erin Brockovich”, in the movie of the same name.

And it shows that he likes it a lot, because he knows how to dress luxuriously to attend any public event, as reported by Yahoo! News.

In this sense, the Oscar-winning star of Hollywood she loves androgynous looks and wearing suits with a lot of personality.

It is common to see in Roberts’ closet, pleated pants, blazers, oversize shirts and vests, making this trend more elegant and comfortable. As for your footwear, oxfords or moccasins will give you the finishing touch to complete your sophisticated style.

Julia Roberts wearing a colorful dress

Although the actress recently shone with dark looks, she also set trends and showed a outfit more risky and colorful. Julia looked beautiful and happy in a midi dress, with a shirt collar, with a pleated skirt in blue, orange, green and red.

Through a video posted by her stylist on Instagram, the actress danced showing off this modern and elegant look. In addition, she also wore white loafers setting the fashion for women 50 and older. (AND)

