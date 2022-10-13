Entertainment

At 55, Nicole Kidman taught how to wear a top with a blazer in the most elegant way

Nicole Kidman, the Australian who has stolen the hearts of the public through her participation in films like ‘Bewitched’ ‘Grace de Monaco’ or ‘A Lying Wife’, knows how to look spectacular at 55 years old.

The actress is married to the country star Keith Urban since 2006who do not waste a second in showing the great love they have for each other, posting photos together on social networks, and it is fair, one of the Australian’s publications what has us here.

Nicole Kidman shows off her abdomen with a black look backstage at her husband’s concert

Keith Urban, holder of hits like ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ and ‘Somebody Like You’ offered a concert in Nashville, Tennessee where he honored loretta lynn who was one of the great representative figures of the genre.

It was there that Nicole Kidman posed with her husband backstage at the concert, where she was seen wearing an outfit made by a black blazer, black square-cut pants, flat shoes and a top that exposed her well-kept and marked abdomen.

Although the actress he doesn’t share much about his exercise routineswe have repeatedly seen her incredible appearance, proving to be one of the most fitness celebrities.

Though It is rumored that he follows the boiled egg diet, which helps him maintain his weight due to its low carbohydrate and high protein levels.

Another of the artist’s statements is a diet without restrictions, commenting in an interview with the Los Angeles Times the following: “I’m not really strict with my diet. I eat almost anything, but everything in moderation.”

