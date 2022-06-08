At 55, Salma Hayek shows off her toned body in a minibikini, posing standing on a table

Salma Hayek makes use of your account Instagram to share photos and videos that most of the time cause a sensation among her millions of fans, and now she surprised by showing herself on a gigantic sailboat, standing on a table and showing off her toned body to the fullest. With a purple mini bikini, the Mexican actress showed that at 55 years old she is in top shape.

In another clip, Salma appears dancing salsa very sensually, when attending a concert by Mark Anthony in which he took a place in the front row: “Enjoying the extraordinary concert of the king of salsa Marc Antony with his queen 👸🏽 Nadia Ferreira in London”. Their post has so far obtained more than 210,000 likes.

Salma has many friends in the middle of the show, and she does not forget to congratulate them through her social networks on special dates. He recently celebrated the birthday of the Spanish actress Penelope Cruz -sharing a photo of both in black and white- and also that of channing tatumwith whom he was seen dancing during a party.

