At 56, Salma Hayek shows off her perfect figure during her vacation in Los Cabos

Salma Hayek She is one of those actresses who has enthralled the audience across the globe with her talent and charisma. From her beginnings in the film industry, the Veracruz woman stood out for her versatility and her ability to embody a wide range of characters, breaking stereotypes and barriers that were initially imposed on her because she was Latina.

One of his most iconic roles he played Salma This was for the film “Frida” (2002), where she played the famous painter Frida Kahlo, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. Throughout her career, she has appeared in hits such as “Desperado,” “From Dusk Till Dawn,” and “They Are Like Children,” cementing her position as an established actress in the industry.

parallel to his professional career, Salma Hayek He knew how to create a beautiful family that he would love with all his heart. In 2006, she met the man who would be the love of her life: businessman François-Henri Pinault. A year later, the happy couple had their first and only daughter: Valentina. In 2009, the lovebirds exchanged vows of eternal love in front of the altar and since then, they have shared life together.

Watch Salma Hayek’s vacation video

Salma Hayek’s family vacation

In recent times, the 56-year-old actress has been enjoying some well Holiday As a family, with my husband and daughter, in Los Cabos, an archipelago off the southern tip of Baja California. Since then, various international media such as Diario Presents have shared the photos. Salma Enjoying the sea with a summer look like blue bikini and jeans dress.

Salma and François on a trip to Los Cabos. Photo: X (Twitter) @DIARIOPRESENTE

Besides, Hayek shared some details of my vacation in Instagram, In that social network, the Mexican uploaded a photo album of him riding on the beach as well as enjoying the typical food of that place. “I found a chef from Minatitlan, which is 30 minutes from Coatzacoalcos, La Paz, Baja California. How lucky, #soloveracruzesbello, to be with Jarochos!!!!!”, the “Black Mirror” actress revealed in her most recent post.

related news

The actress took a selfie with a chef from Minatitlan. Photo: Instagram @salmahayek

immediately, his followers Instagram He remarked: “From Mina to the world”; “Baja California Soooouuuuur”; “Jarochus!! Best food and snacks”; “Jarochos over!”; “You grow up Salma, for your simplicity and your feet firmly planted on the ground; We are proud that you are our countryman!”; “Greetings from Minatitlan”; ,SalmaI wanted to tell you that as a Veracruz you fill me with pride.