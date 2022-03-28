At 57, actress Sandra Bullock announced that she is retiring indefinitely

The actress, director and producer Sandra Bullock announced that she is temporarily retiring from the cinema to dedicate more time to her family.

At 57 years old, the Oscar-winning actress for her role in ‘A possible dream’ said that, for now, she will take a break from working in front of the cameras. Bullock said that currently when she is working she feels like she wants to be in her house with her family.

For how long? It is an indefinite period. “We don’t know how long or how short that period is going to be, but that’s where they’re going to find me for a while,” she said.

“I take my job very seriously, but right now I just want to be with my kids and family 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This means I’m going to take some time off,” he said in an interview on the television program Entertainment Tonight during the promotion of his latest film, ‘The Lost City’, in which he worked alongside Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Bullock has two children, Louis and Laila, ages 12 and 10 respectively, who are going to see their mother’s movie premiere for the first time. “They will do it through the back door. Although Laila really wants to be on the red carpet. I said: ‘That’s not going to happen’, but finally they will be able to see it and everyone will be able to invite a friend”.

The actress was enthusiastic, since it will be a way to return to normality for the family, after the arrival of the pandemic. “It will be the first time that they get out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and they can feel any kind of sense of normalcy. All parents know me as the crazy one from the pandemic. They know that their children will return without covid-19 when they come to our house.”

Although she has filmed The Lost City knowing that it was going to be the last one she worked on before temporarily retiring from acting, it will not be the only one to be released this year, as she is also part of the cast of ‘Bullet Train’, the film by Netflix directed by David Leitch that will be released in mid-2022.