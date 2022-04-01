At 57, Sandra Bullock conquers New York with a crop top

Sandra Bullock was captured by the paparazzi distilling glamor and showing off her figure to the 57 years while arriving at the recordings of the program The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on New York.

She was photographed parading down the sidewalks, wearing a luxury set composed of a blazer oversized Matching pale pink with pink, blue and yellow high-waisted baggy pants.

She finished off the outfit with a crop top Navy blue with a discreet neckline that revealed its abs of steel

He wore a pair of silver sneakers and a black mask that he took off to pose in front of the cameras.

Photo: The Grosby Group

the star of BirdBox highlighted her beauty make-up of course it gave her skin a porcelain effect, blush pink lipstick nakedlight shadows on the eyelids and a fine eyeliner that highlighted her eyes.

Her hair was styled with a center parting and wavy locks.

He visited the recording set to promote his next and last film Before your retirement as an actress, The Lost City, in which he shares credits with high-level actors such as channing tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Brad Pitt and Dwayne Johnson.

The romantic comedy centers on Loretta Sage, a romance novelist who is stranded on an island with her book’s model, Alan. During her forced stay on the island, a multimillionaire He kidnaps her so that she will show him the location of a treasure that he describes in his latest book.

Lost City was presented at the SXSW music and film festival, in Austin, Texas. It will be officially released on March 25, 2022 by Paramount Pictures.

your current promo tour occurs after revealing during the festival that he plans to retire from acting to look after and raise their children.

In a questions and answers session At the festival, the actress revealed that she will take some time to dedicate herself to “being a mom”, outside of the recording sets.

“I’m going to take some time to be a mom,” she said of raising her foster children, louis11 years old and LailaOf eight.

Within the same session, he said that he could resume his career when the children become “solid teenagers”, when they are 16 or 17 years old.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight confirmed her retirement plans by stating that she wants to be in the place that makes her “happiest” and devoting all her time to life. breeding.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. My work is 24/7. I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family,” she added.

MA

Do you plan to travel to United States or Canada? Find here the information you need about visas, destinations, lifestyle and more . Sign up to our newsletter

Don’t miss out on the latest news from Live Usa on Google News, follow us here