At 64, this is how beautiful the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís looks

To the surprise of many Marco Antonio Solis He was married before being with his current wife, the former Cuban model, Christian Salas. During the mid-1980s, El Buki was married to the Mexican singer, Beatrice Adriana. From that relationship he had his first daughter, Beatriz Solís, who is currently following in the footsteps of

With the singer of the song “If you had not gone” was married for four years, from 1983 to 1987. In that time, the couple of brilliant Aztecs had a daughter named Beatrice Solis Currently following in the footsteps of his parents. As for the reasons for the divorce, according to sources close to the couple, she got tired of the infidelities on the part of Mark Antony. There is a strong version confirming that the buki he left his wife for Christy Solis.

Since last year, Beatrice Adriana has an official profile on Instagram and from there its popularity in the virtual world has grown abysmally. That is why he takes advantage of the great arrival that the networks have to promote his own concerts. This time he was sharing photos with his daughter after her recent concert.

The brilliant Mexican artist today continues to record songs, make new versions of her greatest hits and make presentations around different cities of the United States. USA Y Mexico. Also, his place of residence is in the city of Corona, California, since 2000.

A few hours ago, the singer’s mother Beatrice Solis She shared a photo of her in her status on her official Instagram account where you can see how good she currently looks at 64 years old. It is a selfie photo where she looks Mexican Beatrice Adriana in the foreground wearing a colored scarf around her black hair.