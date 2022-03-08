At 64, this is what Beatriz Adriana looks like, the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis The 64-year-old is one of the artists who knew how to transcend borders and both his music and his personal life are now recognized throughout the world. He is currently married to the 50-year-old Cuban model Cristy Solís and with her he has two daughters, Marla and Alison.

But previously, Marco Antonio Solís was married to another woman named Beatrice Adriana who is now 64 years old. She is also a singer and met Buki in the ’80s. Both were married between 1983 and 1987 and as a result of this relationship a daughter was born who was named after her mother.

