At 64, this is what Beatriz Adriana looks like, the first wife of Marco Antonio Solís

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis The 64-year-old is one of the artists who knew how to transcend borders and both his music and his personal life are now recognized throughout the world. He is currently married to the 50-year-old Cuban model Cristy Solís and with her he has two daughters, Marla and Alison.

But previously, Marco Antonio Solís was married to another woman named Beatrice Adriana who is now 64 years old. She is also a singer and met Buki in the ’80s. Both were married between 1983 and 1987 and as a result of this relationship a daughter was born who was named after her mother.

The reasons that transcended the divorce between Marco Antonio Solís and Beatrice Adriana They indicated that the singer was unfaithful to his wife on more than one occasion and that this precipitated the end. Once she separated from Buki, Beatriz Adriana continued with her professional career and grew even more.

Beatrice Adriana. Source: instagram @beatrizadrianaoficial

At the moment Beatrice Adriana He continues to sing and give shows around the world, which he promotes through his social networks where he accumulates more than 27 million followers from all latitudes. In her profile, in addition to her, she shows every moment that she shares with her daughter, who also followed in the footsteps of her parents.

Beatriz Adrianay the daughter she had with Marco Antonio. Source: instagram @beatrizadrianaoficial

In the social network of the camera, Beatrice Adriana It also shows her best looks, trips and presentations in which her beauty can be seen despite the passage of time. She has lived in the city of Corona in California since 2000 and is currently in the middle of a tour of Mexico and the United States.