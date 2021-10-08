at 69 he earns money by sleeping with young people

Michelle, 69, cleared the belief that sex jobs were only for young people. The woman has landed up Onlyfans to earn money to devote to the medical care of the disabled child and collect a lot of money from erotic videos with much younger sexual partners.

The countless benefits of sex

A model from OnlyFans, 69 !, shared her story and how, filming hot sex scenes with younger volunteers, she managed to make more money than she ever had in her life: “This is more than I’ve ever done in my life. I have been well below the poverty level for most of my life. Since I started this kind of work, I haven’t had to choose whether to buy a box of cleenex or a gallon of milk ”.

Landed on the adult content platform for the noble purpose of having entrate extra to help the disabled child, the woman has also managed to dispel a taboo, that sex has no age.

Michelle, who calls herself “Michelle – GILF of your dreams” on Twitter, acknowledged that she only devoted herself to sex work at a late age, but has since drawn enormous personal and financial rewards from her new career, amounting to about $ 200,000.

Ageless sex

The woman revealed that she went viral after posting a video looking for younger volunteers in the New Orleans area to film sex scenes with. The video has been viewed 5 million times.

But despite this immediate success, Michelle recognized the discrimination she faced due to her age: “Nobody wants to imagine their parents having sex, much less their grandparents having sex,” he said.

A claim that seems obvious but is not, and is inscribed in the wake of all the possible self-determination in which a person can be configured: “People think that if you are past a certain age, you should crochet blankets and not have sex, but you know what? You can crochet blankets and have sex.“