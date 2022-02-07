at 7.30 the second heat, Brignone is third – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE OF THE MEN’S DESCENT FROM 5.00

FEDERICA BRIGNONE: “VERY STRANGE SNOW, BUT I’M USED”

VIDEO: MARTA BASSINO’S SLIP

VIDEO: THE RELEASE OF MIKAELA SHIFFRIN

3.28 Thanks for joining us, see you at 7.30 for the second run. But first the men’s downhill at 5.00… A sporting greeting and later!

3.27 Sarah Hector remains the big favorite for gold, but can she handle the pressure of being in the lead for the next 4 hours? We’ll see.

3.26 Elena Curtoni is 23rd at 2 ″ 94. Recall that Marta Bassino and Mikaela Shiffrin were released.

3.25 The top 30 have dropped, this is the now consolidated ranking:

Sara Hector (Sweden) Katharina Truppe (Austria) +0.30 Federica Brignone (Italy) +0.42 Meta Hrovat (Slovenia) +0.92 Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) +1.02 Nina O’Brien (USA) +1.25 Tessa Worley (France) +1.37 Lara Gut-Behrami (Switzerland) +1.51 Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) +1.63 Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) +1.65

3.22 The French Clara Direz is 22nd at 2 ″ 68.

3.20 Slokar progressively loses and is 20ma at 2 ″ 52. It is the turn of the French Clara Direz.

3.18 The Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund is 15th at 1 ″ 83. Now the Slovenian Andreja Slokar, who has had many ups and downs this year.

3.16 Robnik is 19ma at 2 ″ 62.

3.15 Moltzan loses over a second in the last sector and nullifies a good performance. It is 16ma at 2 ″ 01. Now Slovenian Tina Robnik, not to be underestimated.

3.14 The Norwegian Maria Therese Tviberg is 16th at 2 ″ 11. Now bib n.26, the American Paula Moltzan.

3.12 Camille Rast skies really well, even in giant. The Swiss is 12th at 1 ″ 73. She will soon be on the podium also in this specialty.

3.11 The French Coralie Frasse Sombet is very wrong and she is 18th at 3 ″ 35. Now let’s take a closer look at the Swiss Camille Rast, a great talent who quickly climbed the hierarchy in slalom.

3.07 The Austrian Stephanie Brunner is so wrong, then she goes out.

3.06 Excellent heat for Nina O’Brien, all attacking and without fear. The American is sixth at 1 ″ 25.

3.05 Absurd the American Nina O’Brien, 0.11 ahead of the first intermediate!

3.04 Bucik fair, 13th at 1 ″ 86.

3.03 Grenier hooks the third last door and is out. Attention now to the Slovenian Ana Bucik.

3.01 It starts again after a small interruption following the fall of Holtmann.

2.58 The Norwegian Mina Fuerst Holtmann was disputing a heat from fourth position, then slips a few doors from the finish. There is no shortage of outsiders, as will now be Canadian Valerie Grenier.

2.57 Elena Curtoni is 14th at 2 ″ 94. Today it was just about breaking the ice in view of the super-G.

2.56 The Swiss Wendy Holdener, one of the most anticipated in slalom and combined, is ninth at 1 ″ 65. Now Elena Curtoni!

2.54 The Swede Sara Hector, great favorite of the eve, with 0.30 on the surprising Austrian Katharina Truppe and 0.42 on a convincing Federica Brignone in command. More distant all the others: the Slovenian Hrovat is fourth at 0.92, the Norwegian Mowinckel fifth at 1 ″ 02. Sixth Worley at 1 ″ 37, Vlhova 10 at 1 ″ 78, Marta Bassino and Mikaela Shiffrin out, both slipped after a few goals. The second heat will be five hours after the first, it will not be easy to manage the pressure for Hector. You can’t help but think you are leading the Olympics. We would not want to be blasphemous, but perhaps for Federica Brignone it is better to be third than first in the middle of the race… We will then see what the final result will be.

2.52 Liensberger is tenth at 1 ″ 78. Now the technical break after the first 15.

2.50 Not the best Lara Gut-Behrami, who didn’t seem to adapt well on this hard, but at the same time aggressive snow. The Swiss is seventh at 1 ″ 51. It is the turn of the Austrian Katharina Liensberger.

2.49 Ramona Siebenhofer is tenth at 2 ″ 30. Now the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami is scary, she could fit very high …

2.47 Gasienica-Daniel is eighth at 1 ″ 68, far from the podium. It is the turn of the Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer. At the moment Federica Brignone is third as she was four years ago, but everything is possible in the second heat, the gap from Hector is not as large.

2.46 The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel loses a lot in the final and is fifth at 1 ″ 02. Now another outsider, the Slovak Maryna Gasienica-Daniel.

2.45 The Norwegian is behind 35 cents per second intermediate.

2.45 Beware of the loose cannon Ragnhild Mowinckel …

2.44 Robinson is very wrong, she is the worst so far. The New Zealander closes 2 ″ 99 from Hector.

2.43 Meta Hrovat is fourth at 92 cents, ahead of Tessa Worley. Attention now to the New Zealander Alice Robinson, she is dangerous …

2.41 GREAT SURPRISE! Katharina Truppe is second at 0.30 from Hector! Brignone slips to third place at 0.42. And the Austrian will be able to benefit from the tracking of his coach in the next heat. Now Slovenian Meta Hrovat.

2.40 The Austrian Katharina Truppe is ahead 12 cents at the third intermediate!

2.39 ALSO MIKAELA SHIFFRIN SLIDES, INCREDIBLE! It’s a two-way race for gold between Hector and Brignone, for now, with the Swede having a nice advantage.

2.38 Cold shower for Italy. Sara Hector takes the lead with 42 cents over Federica Brignone. The Swede this year seems unassailable. It’s up to Mikaela Shiffrin.

2.38 The Swede maintains 0.27 to the second set and also to the third.

2.37 Immediately 28 cents advantage in the first intermediate for Hector.

2.36 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!! Marta Bassino slips to the second door and is out! She was a giant perfectly suited to the Piedmontese! What bitterness. Joys and sorrows in this start. Now the # 1 favorite, Sweden’s Sara Hector.

2.35 Worley is second at 95 cents. Brignone lost something at the first intermediate, the steeper one, then she went wild, letting the horses go. Now Marta Bassino.

2.34 SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!! MOSTRUOSAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!! HOW HAS CARVATOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!! Federica Brignone trimmed 1 ″ 21 in Gisin and 1 ″ 36 in Vlhova! Let’s stay calm, now there is the French Tessa Worley.

2.32 Gisin’s skiing clean, he flies in the lead with 15 cents on Vlhova. He is the turn of Federica Brignone.

2.31 A couple of mistakes for Vlhova, who attacked a lot. First part very steep, the second easier. In general, the doors are quite close together. 59 ″ 34 the time of the Slovak. Now the Swiss Michelle Gisin.

2.30 The female giant has begun!

2.28 This year in the giant Bassino and Brignone do not start in the very first row, but it is not necessarily a bad thing. On pole we find the Swedish Sara Hector and the French Tessa Worley.

2.27 Here we are. Petra Vlhova is ready at the starting gate. Fortunately, little wind today.

2.23 4 years ago the American Mikaela Shiffrin won the Olympic giant in front of the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel and our Federica Brignone. The mantle is harder than in recent days.

2.21 The first heat was drawn by Sergej Poljsak, coach of Slovenia. The second will be the turn of Stefan Kornberger, coach of Austria.

2.18 The starting numbers of the three Italians competing: 3 Federica Brignone, 5 Marta Bassino, 17 Elena Curtoni.

2.16 Today’s starting bibs:

1 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK

2 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI

3 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA

4 196928 WORLEY Tessa 1989 FRA

5 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA

6 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE

7 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA

8 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT

9 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO

10 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL

11 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR

12 435334 GASIENICA-DANIEL Maryna 1994 POL

13 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT

14 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI

15 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT

16 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA

18 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR

19 107613 GRENIER Valerie 1996 CAN

20 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO

21 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA

22 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT

23 197124 FRASSE SOMBET Coralie 1991 FRA

24 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI

25 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR

26 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA

27 565373 ROBNIK Tina 1991 SLO

28 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR

29 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO

30 197651 DIREZ Clara 1995 FRA

31 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA

32 405138 JELINKOVA Adriana 1995 NED

33 507011 LOEVBLOM Hilma 2000 SWE

34 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE

35 225525 TILLEY Alex 1993 GBR

36 307493 ANDO Asa 1996 JPN

37 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO

38 485802 TKACHENKO Ekaterina 1995 ROC

39 435432 LUCZAK Magdalena 2001 POL

40 185430 HONKANEN Riikka 1998 FIN

41 485941 PLESHKOVA Julia 1997 ROC

42 435401 CZAPSKA Zuzanna 1998 POL

43 385092 KOMSIC Andrea 1996 CRO

44 507168 AICHER Emma 2003 GER

45 185475 PYKALAINEN Erika 2001 FIN

46 108077 GRAY Cassidy 2001 CAN

47 306977 MUKOGAWA Sakurako 1992 JPN

48 496055 PAU Nuria 1994 ESP

49 325124 KANG Youngseo 1997 KOR

50 486140 MELNIKOVA Polina 2001 ROC

51 285021 SZOLLOS Noa 2003 ISR

52 35222 BARUZZI FARRIOL Francesca 1998 ARG

53 536481 SCHLEPER Sarah 1979 MEX

54 155962 SOMMEROVA Elese 2001 CZE

55 325119 GIM Sohui 1996 KOR

56 245084 TOTH Zita 2002 HUN

57 705499 JANCOVA Rebeka 2003 SVK

58 685018 TSIKLAURI Nino 1993 GEO

59 945000 CLERC Mialitiana 2001 MAD

60 435484 ZIEBA Hanna 2005 POL

61 255406 FRIDGEIRSDOTTIR Holmfridur Dora 1998 ISL

62 6536232 VESTERSTEIN Kaitlyn 1999 EST

63 365034 TEN RAA Gwyneth 2005 LUX

64 695130 SHEPILENKO Anastasiia 2000 UKR

65 595020 GUERILLOT Vanina 2002 POR

66 197848 ARBEZ Tess 1997 IRL

67 960752 SALEHHUDDIN Aruwin 2004 MAS

68 95155 VUKADINOVA Eva 2001 BUL

69 115254 ARAMBURO Emilia 2002 CHI

70 125038 KONG Fanying 1996 CHN

71 125039 NI Yueming 1995 CHN

72 235347 TSIOVOLOU Maria-Eleni 2001 GRE

73 516697 JAIMAN Mida Fah 2002 THA

74 715183 ALIC Esma 2002 BIH

75 345157 OUAISS Manon 2000 LBN

76 465118 CONSTANTIN Maria Ioana 2001 ROU

77 315226 VUJICIC Jelena 2001 MNE

78 961150 ESCOBAR Sarah 2002 ECU

79 955000 OETTL REYES Ornella 1991 PER

80 525085 CARIKCIOGLU Ozlem 1994 TUR

81 455006 TORSANI Anna 2001 SMR

82 947028 KRYEZIU Kiana 2004 KOS

2.15 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Stream of the first round of the women’s giant of the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

TODAY’S NEW ALPINE SKIING PROGRAM

Good morning (or good night given the time, make vobis) And welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the women’s giant slalom, first appointment with alpine skiing as regards the Winter Olympic Games! The unprecedented slope of Yanqing is the backdrop to the race between the narrow gates who will crown the new queen of the specialty and we claim the presence of ours Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone among the candidates for success.

The blue ones aspire without too many words to a medal, laurel already conquered by the La Salle carabiniera in 2018. The approach to the show was encouraging for both Italians, while Sofia Goggia (which will sail towards Beijing in the next few hours) and Elena Curtoni, isolated after contact with a positive, I’m not of the same opinion.

The thirty-one year old from Morbegno, in order to avoid last-minute second thoughts, should participate in the Olympic giant even without concrete hopes for a medal. Among the expected protagonists stand out the names of the American Mikaela Shiffrin, gold medal at Pyeongchang 2018 and the Swedish Sara Hector, star of the season with three affirmations in the discipline.

Alpine skiing, Italy dreams big in the Olympic giant. Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone on the hunt for the company

THEn optics podium deserve to be mentioned also Tessa Worley, most experienced athlete of the lot in search of the final consecration and the very young New Zealander Alice Robinson, already capable of large enterprises in the recent past. Other threats come from the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami (Reigning World Champion) and by compatriots Michelle Gisin and Wendy Holdener, without forget the holder of the crystal globe Petra Vlhova.

Following the slippage of the men’s descent times have changed. The first heat will start at 2.30, the reversal is scheduled at 7.30. Through OA Sport LIVE LIVE you can follow all the stages of the race in real time, stay in our company to enjoy the emotions of the inimitable Olympic giant!

Photo: Lapresse