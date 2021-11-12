At 80 years old | Oscar

At 80, Oscar, Rubén and Juan Carlos discovered they were Fangio’s children (On Friday 12 November 2021)

Oscar has 83 years, Rubén 79, Juan Carlos 76. They go up on stage and ask to take a picture of the guest of honor: Jackie Stewart. Oscar, Rubén And Juan Carlos embrace the Scottish myth of motoring. “These men are the product of a great man. Undoubtedly, you are his sons“, Says Stewart, three-time Formula One champion in 1969, 1971 and 1973. It’s the blessing, before even the DNA recognizes them for what they are: sons from Fangio. Clarìn tells the incredible story of how Oscar Espinosa, Rubén Vázquez and Juan Carlos Rodríguez have come to be able to say officially sons … Read on ilnapolista

