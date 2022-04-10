At 90 in the gym between “splits”, weights and barbells – Bolzano

BOLZANO. We all know that exercise and a balanced diet are two essential factors in countering the negative effects of aging and staying healthy and Mario Farriswho is 90 years old, knows it well, indeed he has gone further thanks to an intense and consistent regime, based on a simple diet and a weekly workout in the weight room that seems to have been of great help in keeping him alert and active.

It all started many years ago with a discomfort in the knee ligaments that led him to enter the magical world of fitness, enrolling in the gym was the first step to start performing a series of exercises dedicated to muscle strengthening that have him guided towards a path of psycho-physical improvement which he has no longer been able to do without. But above all it was the desire to return to skiing without worries that drove him to perform training in the weight room with perseverance and determination.

Today Mario, born in 1932, is healthy, full of energy and never tires of learning. He reads philosophy books every day and on weekends he loves walking with his wife in the paths near Bolzano. Mario, who will turn 91 on his identity card on May 1, looks twenty years younger.

Did you discover the elixir of aging? A Marvel superhero physicist, former Volksbank executive, hasn’t always been a sportsman, but he’s become one ever since he realized he was good for him. The desire to solve some discomfort in the ligaments was greater than the desire to return to the office with the classic typical sedentary pains. Today Mario trains in the “Train to Smile” gym in via dei Vanga and follows excellent eating habits.







We are curious, what do you eat during the day?

I wake up and have breakfast with a slice of wholemeal bread and an egg, and alternate the coffee with a glass of carrot and lemon juice. I follow the diet with my wife. Then I have lunch with cereals, vegetables and fish and in the evening I eat little, a little bit of vegetables. We all know that exercise and a balanced diet are two essential factors in countering the negative effects of aging and staying healthy and I try never to overdo it with food. If I feel I have eaten too much during the day, in the evening I make myself a hot tea with half an apple and the next day I feel better.

A very simple diet. On the other hand, how is your training structured?

I wake up early in the morning and practice the five Tibetan rites always with my wife. After that I train in the gym in the weight room three times a week with the card that Max, my coach, prepares me and during the weekends I go for a walk. It is very important in this path to have a good and prepared personal trainer who will explain to you why doing one exercise rather than another, you have more fun and understand what you are doing.

Does it go full-body?

I always train the whole body in one session now. This saves time and means working out a lot of muscle groups without stressing any of them.

So getting to 90 in full shape is a matter of nutrition and exercise?

Yes, they are a great starting point and are very important for cleaning the body inside and out, but there is more. As a further activity I make my mind work, I read philosophy books, I have a beautiful garden that I take care of every day and I am passionate about opera music, because my mother used to sing opera.

So what is the secret of eternal youth?

Taking care of the body and mind and acquiring inner peace, if the body works well, the mind does the same, and gives me the joy of living.

Doesn’t this dietary regimen weigh on you?

Not at all, I’m used to it now. My friends say it looks like hospital nutrition: it may be, but I’m fine and I’m always fit.

Do you have vices such as smoking and alcohol?

Never got a hangover, not even in her youth. I never liked it. Sometimes I drink a glass of wine, that’s all.

Do you have a mantra?

Yes: calm, peace, love, joy, happiness, self-confidence, light, freedom, will to live.

What is the one thing that has influenced your life a lot?

Love for people, for nature and for objects.

What advice can you give to the elders?

I advise young people of my age never to stop, aging is beautiful if one moves, even with the spirit.

How do we see our 90 years?

This depends only on us: on what we start doing now and on the healthy habits we adopt while we are still young.