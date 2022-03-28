At 90 she breaks 2 vertebrae, “left alone for 11 hours and without medicine”

The misadventure of an elderly woman from Spoleto, in the emergency room for hours without assistance after breaking 2 vertebrae: the complaint of family members

The one experienced on Saturday by a 90-year-old from Spoleto, who ended up in the emergency room after a fall at home that caused the fracture of 2 vertebrae, was a bad adventure. An already relevant misadventure to which the inconveniences suffered in the emergency room were added, according to the story made by the elderly woman’s family.

The woman, in fact, would have remained in the emergency room for 11 hours without being able to have the assistance of a relative, despite the non self-sufficiency. All because of the regulations relating to Coviddespite the fact that the son – who was almost all the time outside the Spoleto emergency room – had the green pass, had among other things made a swab just the same morning and was available to make a possible one on the spot if necessary .

The old woman, according to what a Tuttoggi.info her family members, after a fall at home, she was taken by ambulance to San Matteo degli Infermi around 11 on Saturday. The x-ray later confirmed that she had broken 2 vertebrae.

“She was left alone in a room, without water, without being able to go to the bathroom, given the suspected fracture of the vertebrae which was later ascertained, and above all without taking the medicines she usually takes and which had been described in detail at the time of transport from home to emergency room” family members denounce. Despite the situation of non self-sufficiency, as mentioned, the son was never allowed to enter his room: only in the middle of the afternoon, when the doctor gave the ok for the resignation of the ninety-year-old mother, the man was able to enter the corridor emergency room, without however accessing the area where the woman was.

But the odyssey continued: for theactivation of the ambulance to be able to bring the old woman home, in fact, it took several more hours (a fact, it must be said, not dependent on the emergency room and in any case of which the family members were alerted). And then, after the arrival of the vehicle, they still had to wait a long time before she actually left. In short, the grandmother was able to return to her home only around 10 pm, after 11 hours in the emergency room.

“We are not discussing health care at all, but how elderly people are left or people who need help in any case”Explain the family of the ninety-year-old. Who hope that the inconveniences can be overcome in the future.