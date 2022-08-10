At a snail’s pace to the dump

Santo Domingo, DR.

The precarious conditions of the access roads to the Duquesa landfill, in North Santo Domingo, are causing long waits for compactor truck drivers to unload solid waste, a situation that, in turn, generates garbage accumulation in Greater Santo Domingo.

“Every 10 minutes, every 20 minutes, is that they empty a truck; all the trucks from Greater Santo Domingo come to empty here, so sometimes one lasts a whole day and in the neighborhoods where we work we cannot do the service as it is”, explained Rafael, a man who works at the garbage dump.

“Now I go to the landfill and when he comes to see I can’t go back to the municipality where I work,” he added.

Some drivers assure that although the unloading process takes between 10 to 20 minutes, the entry and exit of the lines of vehicles, for any of the three “shots” that now work in the main garbage dump in the capital area, is taken between one and three hours.

“We want to provide a good service, but they won’t let us at the landfill. Two and three hours in a row, there’s no way to get the job done.” claimed one of the truckers as he waited his turn to unload.

Delign’s report

Despite the fact that it has been more than two weeks since the landfill process began to the authorization of the roads that lead to the area From the final deposit of the garbage, a few days ago the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascensión, reported a delay in the procedure due to the incessant torrential rains that have been rushing over the territory.

Although the administrators of the dump, in coordination with Public Works, given the complications caused by the rains, they have trained the third “shot” for emergency situations, as well as the reliefs of wet earth and the large puddles that disturb the passage of trucks. , add weight to the delay.

“After the water is that they want to do something, but this is all rotten here, and there inside (where they unload) is that it is worse. The chaos that is in there is that it makes one so late, they should have fixed it a long time ago and now it has gotten worse, there is no room for garbage, ”explained Antonio, from the Santo Domingo Este City Council.

waiting hours

Garbage truck drivers complain that the hours trapped in Duquesa prevent them from making, many times, more than one daily route in the sectors of the municipalities to which they correspond.

However, Jhon Grullón, Public Works representative at the landfill, asserts that, contrary to what the drivers indicate, “the open-air landfill continues to receive the usual tons of garbage.”

“They, sure, say it because of the rain, but here in the weight it reached an amount of more or less 4,700 and 5,000 tons per day and the same one keeps coming; it is probably because of the rain, but Public Works is working and continues to work to make the streets viable,” he said.

And he added that “the National District sends close to five thousand tons daily, Santo Domingo Oeste close to 750, Santo Domingo Norte 250, Santo Domingo Este close to 1,500, Pantoja 50 and so on… that is what they have always sent.”

“Life is not so easy”

Likewise, Grullón considers it “impossible” for truckers to be able to get in and out so quickly and that, Even if a driver wanted to do it at once, “life is not that easy.”

In addition to this, responding to the scolding from the capital’s neighborhoods for the lack of a daily pass for the garbage collection units, the Duquesa administrator reports that the delay in the departure of a truck prevents a tour, and “results in the complaint of who needs it, but this does not mean that the work is not being done”.

“If a truck that usually makes three trips a day, is late one day and only makes two, obviously the neighborhood it didn’t go through is going to complain and say that they don’t go through there, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going through” Grullon argued.

Total number in the country

In the Dominican Republic, at least 240 open-air dumps operate without proper controls, according to a report by the Ministry of the Environment, based on an evaluation carried out by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

80% of these landfills are set on fire, “being most of the time on purpose.”

In January of this year, Environment began the process of regularizing 29 open-air landfills, to reduce their quantity, guarantee good comprehensive management of solid waste and reduce greenhouse gases.

Thus, it intends to correct the irregularities and correct them, “as a way that they can continue operating or the due technical closure is carried out.”

Its function

A landfill has the objective of burying waste in such a way that it does not contaminate any medium (water, air, land). Under these conditions, however, the rubbish will not decompose as much as it does in contact with the environment when composting is the goal. These must not be close to the population, be well connected with the population, signposted and fenced, in addition to having a design based on geological, hydrological and climatological studies.