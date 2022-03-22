At AIFA, “many details still need to be fine-tuned”

Tecámac, Méx.— After the official ceremony at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), operations were partial because it is still not operating at 100% capacity.

Passengers could not exchange foreign currency because exchange houses are not operating, nor are bank branches open.

Visitors and users of the new aerodrome could not buy food because the establishments did not offer the service on the first day of activities.

“There are no exchange houses, in the next few days they will begin to provide service, the same as the banks. There will be an HSBC and a BBVA, but they don’t work today. There are also no food outlets. As activities at the airport are normalized, there will be more services,” said an employee of one of the information modules located at various AIFA points.

After concluding the event led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, passengers arrived who would take a flight from this air terminal for the first time.

“A disaster [el trayecto] to be honest. We come from Huixquilucan and there is a moment when the highway stops advertising you and Waze and Maps divert you and it increased to an hour and a half more on the way. We did almost three hours; two hours and 48 minutes”, said Alejandro Ortega, who accompanied his mother-in-law because she would travel to Caracas, Venezuela.

Ernesto Rodríguez, a resident of the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, who would also fly with his family to Caracas, described the airport as “modern and very nice,” but considered that several details remain to be fine-tuned, such as the signs to get there faster from the City of Mexico.

“Today is a holiday and the truth was very easy to get there. On a normal working day, fortnightly, people who fly here must take into account their time, at least three hours beforehand. If you leave at five, come at 11 or 12 in the morning because we all know that the departure to Pachuca is a complicated section, then the traffic can make you miss your flight, ”he commented.

The employees of the airlines that are already in operation had relative peace of mind because on the first day of activities there were not many passengers to attend to.

The rest of the 20 flights scheduled for March 21 were scheduled for the afternoon and evening.

Visitors who arrived in the Mexibús Line 1 units lined up for more than an hour to board an articulated truck and return to the Ojo de Agua terminal and then transfer to Ciudad Azteca.

A mile-long line formed around the main building. The visitors advanced slowly, since there are only 12 units that will provide the service.