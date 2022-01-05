At Ces 2022 Samsung presents the Galaxy S21 Fe 5G smartphone

Samsung Electronics has welcomed the Galaxy S21 Fe 5G. Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a smartphone that offers the premium features of the fan-favorite Galaxy S21 in a complete package, to allow users to explore and better express themselves. It is packed with some of the most loved features of Galaxy S21: attractive design, powerful performance, a professional-grade camera and seamless connectivity with the ecosystem. This is what is stated in a press release.

“At Samsung we are committed to bringing the latest mobile innovations to more and more people,” said Tm Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics Mx (Mobile eXperience) Business at Samsung Electronics. “In the recent past we have had tremendous feedback from the Galaxy S21 range and the Galaxy S20 FE. So we applied the same approach with the S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans, in order to build one. smartphone that meets their most relevant needs “.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G continues the Galaxy S21 tradition with premium and signature design. It all starts with the iconic seamless display, fan-favorite, which integrates seamlessly with the S21 FE 5G’s camera case for a sleek and harmonious look. Samsung gives users even more ways to express themselves with four trendy new colors – Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite – which include a sleek gradient finish. In addition, the S21 FE 5G features a sleek and slim 7.9mm thick body, so it can easily be kept in your pocket to fully enjoy an on-the-go lifestyle.

Samsung users have stressed that performance and display are key elements to keep pace in today’s world, 24/7. That’s why Galaxy S21 FE 5G features the latest Galaxy app processor , the same powerful processor used in the S21 series. Gamers and streamers will be amazed by the S21 FE 5G’s graphics and high picture quality, while the new 240Hz touch response rate will take favorite games to another level, with lightning-fast responsiveness. Games will be incredibly smooth thanks to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate, which provides the highest resolution on a 2X dynamic AMOLED display.

Long-lasting batteries are also a top priority for super busy Galaxy users on the go, so the S21 FE 5G is equipped with a battery that’s built to last all day, between work, home and everywhere else. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super Fast charging, so you can recharge it to over 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the brilliant high-speed performance of the S21 FE 5G without interruption.

The Galaxy S21 series is renowned for its industry-leading camera, and the Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with the same professional-quality equipment to capture the world’s most vivid photos. Amateurs and professionals of photography can edit, publish and share photographs in a very simple way. Galaxy S21 FE 5G also includes an improved night mode setting compared to Galaxy S20 FE. Now users will be able to optimize shots in low light conditions even during evening events, and take clear photos even in the darkest conditions. And when it’s time to get everyone involved, Galaxy S21 FE 5G provides the best Samsung selfie experience ever. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s advanced 32MP front camera can be used to take high-quality selfies. You can then let the advanced AI “Face Restoration” features make everyone look their best. In addition, with the “Double Recording” mode you can check the situation in front and behind: just start recording, and the camera will capture images from both lenses at the same time.

Thanks to Samsung’s intuitive One UI 4, you can design your ideal mobile experience, able to adapt perfectly to everyone’s needs, leaving maximum freedom of experience in the safest way possible. It is, in fact, the user who dictates the rules through the most advanced customization options and the most stringent privacy controls. Thanks to the advanced features, Home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers and more can be rethought: Widgets are an example, which have been redesigned and updated to offer advanced customization options. Samsung believes that a truly bespoke experience goes beyond just the look and feel. To ensure security, the S21 FE 5G features a new privacy dashboard that brings together security and privacy controls in one easily accessible place, making the One UI 4 experience on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G as seamless as it is secure.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available on Samsung.com, and through mobile operators and offline and online consumer electronics retailers, starting January 11, 2022 for the price of € 769