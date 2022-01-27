At Chanel (for 18 years) shop windows in former Cobianchi and Galleria

Two windows for 18 years at Chanel, the first in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the second inside the former Cobianchi Diurno Hotel. This was established by the contract approved on 25 January by a managerial decision of Palazzo Marino. In exchange for the spaces, extending over a total of 1351 square meters, the fashion house will initially have to pay 1.3 million annually and then invest 1.8 million for the realization of the project for the use of the spaces.

The brand has also requested and obtained the renewal of the contract for the spaces it has already used since 2008 in the building owned by the Municipality in via Ugo Foscolo 3 (with a window on the Gallery). The shop windows on the Milanese living room are doubled, to which is added the basement of Piazza Duomo 19 / a, unused until now and part of the former Albergo Cobianchi, the first day in Milan, built in the 1920s in Art Nouveau style.

The fashion company managed to win the tender for the assignment of this last space by committing itself, as clarified in the determination, to carry out “huge redevelopment works of the municipal heritage and in particular, as regards the reopening of the spaces to the public ex-Cobianchi, building and plant redevelopment works, in addition to those necessary for the recovery and conservation of the historical furnishings present in the spaces, including adaptation interventions of technological systems, with the installation of sophisticated, latest generation special systems , in addition to the improvement of the accessibility conditions to and of the structure, through a dedicated lift system and internal works “.

“We continue with the enhancement of the Gallery, demonstrating that it is possible to reconcile the income of prestigious and commercially coveted spaces with the protection of the historical and architectural values ​​of the Gallery – said the councilor for the budget and real estate assets of the Municipality of Milan, Emmanuel Conte -. In such a complicated moment, this enhancement above all places precious resources at our disposal to respond to the needs of the city “.