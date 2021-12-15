At Christmas, a channel entirely dedicated to the Simpsons and Family Guy on FOX

To celebrate the Christmas period, Fox is dedicating an entire channel to Simpsons and Family Guy.

An entire channel dedicated to the greatest hits of the Griffins and the Simpsons only on fox

This is Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) from 23 to 31 December will become Fox. The Simpsons who then from 1 to 9 January, on the occasion of the arrival of the new year, will give way to Fox Family Guy. Fox + 1 (117, by Sky) for the occasion it will turn into a maxi marathon of episodes of the two families.

The latter they made history and excited the most passionate public. A winning combination that is ready to give fun and laughter guaranteed with over 280 episodes throughout the holiday season.

Some of the episodes that we will see on Fox

Among the episodes that will be visible during the holidays we remember some with great guests star

Simpson

Stan Lee, in the eighteenth episode of the thirteenth season, which inspires Bart to create a cartoon “Pecked Dad” inspired by Homer. Natalie Portman, in the twelfth episode of the eighteenth season, who plays Darcy the girl Bart falls in love with, and Daniel Radcliffe, in the fourth episode of the twenty-second season, in which she plays Edmund the undercover vampire that Lisa falls in love with.

Griffin

For the Griffin, Robert Downey Jr, in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season, plays the role of Lois’s psychopathic brother, Cate Blanchett. Elizabeth Banks, in the first episode of the eleventh season, she is the wife of the family of friends who challenges the Family Guy to climb Mount Everest.

