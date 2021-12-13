At Christmas, do you want to cut it out? When you go to the hairdresser ask for this and you will be perfect

You want to cut your hair at Christmas and you are undecided about what to do then you are in the right place. Follow these little tips and you won’t regret once you leave the hairdresser.

When the holidays approach, every woman wants to be on top. Nails, hair and clothes must be perfect because when we meet friends and relatives we want everyone to be struck by ours beauty.

Definitely, before Christmas you booked your appointment at the hairdresser. Good and wise woman, you did the right thing! I’m pretty sure it’s mostly for the tint, i White hair they match the Christmas decorations, but they don’t make us feel attractive. If you have dark hair, try this one tint do-it-yourself, completely natural, and white hair will disappear while you wait for the day of your appointment in the salon. If you are undecided if and how change look all you have to do is follow these little tips: you will not go home repented and you will be fine.

Christmas haircut: here’s the one for you, ask your hairdresser!

One of the unpleasant events that happen to most women is to go to the hairdresser convinced that they want to make a change and then get in the car and repent after less than 5 minutes.

It will be the mirrors and the lights in the hall that confuse us or else the idea that something we like so much can’t hurt us. Unfortunately, when it comes to hair, it doesn’t all cuts and all colors they can become comfortable whoever because many factors come into play: the shape of the face, the complexion, the thickness of the hair, whether it is straight, curly or wavy. In short, we can’t never play it safe. For that today, I’m here to help you figure this out of this dilemma. First, you need to be able to locate the face type you have, it can be:

Geometric angular (triangular or square): in this case, to soften the shape, it is better to focus on medium and long cuts up to the shoulders.

in this case, to soften the shape, it is better to focus on medium and long cuts up to the shoulders. Beveled geometric (round or oval): in this case many types of cuts are fine, from short to long as long as there is a tuft or a fringe that serves to outline the face by softening the roundness.

Trendy cuts

You just have to choose which cut identifies you the most. This winter is always in fashion “Bob”, a very geometric cut perfect for any woman, easy to manage and also to customize. You can do it scaled or symmetrical, you can add a fringe or a side tuft; in short, it is always in fashion because it is beautiful.

A perfect cut for those with a round or oval face is the “Pixie cut” (fairy cut): short, with irregular and cheeky tips, it can also be shorter in the back and longer in the front. Surely it is very practical and with a nice makeup you will look like a real fairy.

Finally, lo is back in fashion this year “Shag”, a very popular cut in the 80s. Many celebrities have chosen this cut and if you want to be trendy it is just the right one to show off at Christmas. It is perfect for both those with an angular face and for those with an oval face. In practice, it is a reinterpretation of the classic helmet which, however, is scaled on the tips. Thus it has an effect volumizing on roots and the hair falls gently on the face. Stars, like Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway, have chosen this look. The shag can be medium, long or short; more punchy with a fringe or sweeter with a side tuft.

Choose from these latest trends and at Christmas, with this cut, you will be perfect, glamorous and trendy: all your friends will envy you for sure.