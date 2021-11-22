“At Christmas everything will be fine” – Corriere.it

Today London looks in amazement at the rest of Europe, where closures and restrictions are returning. The Minister of Health claims the success of the campaign for the third dose (“The British one is the most successful in Europe”) and announces: “We will spend Christmas together”

From our correspondent



LONDON – The images of the clashes in European capitals stand out on the front pages of the English newspapers this morning: London looks with disbelief and amazement at a Continent that is struggling in the coils of Covid, between skyrocketing infections, burst restrictions and battles in the streets. And above all he asks himself: were we right from the start? This is what ministers and scientists now argue aloud. Great Britain has almost always followed a different approach in the fight against the pandemic, often branded as reckless and dangerous: and proof seemed to be given by the very high number of cases and deaths across the Channel. But now the parts seem reversed: and the reason seems to lie precisely in the controversial choices made by London.

One point beyond question is the effectiveness of vaccines: and “a big difference” between Great Britain and Europe, he stressed yesterday at the Bbc Health Minister Sajid Javid is the campaign for the third dose, “the most successful in Europe”. In fact to date over 25 per cent of Britons over 12 have already done the “booster”, while the European average is still around 6. But this is not enough to explain why in London “we can look at a Christmas together”, as Javid said, while Europe is entering a new series of lockdowns. The minister stressed that the British government “took a tough decision at the beginning of the summer”, namely to abandon all restrictions, “while other countries did not follow our line”.

And it is this choice, which at the time someone had branded a criminal, that made the difference, according to the scientists.

“One of the interesting things – observed Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford – is that it may well be that the delay in lockdown and the vast level of circulation of the disease has provided us with long-term protection.” In other words, according to Bell, the high number of cases gave the British an advantage over the Europeans: “It can be argued that exposure to the virus is now paying its dividends, because we have many people who have had a natural infection.”

From the beginning, in the summer, it was said that this was the hidden strategy of Boris Johnson’s government: let the virus run during the warm months to arrive at winter with a good level of herd immunity. Which is what is happening: an approach also supported by the fact that public opinion has accepted the idea that we have to live with Covid and that a number of deaths are inevitable, as with any other disease.

“My advice is to order the turkey, because everything will be fine,” concluded the Oxford professor. And in fact the Johnson government has no intention of reintroducing restrictions: “Current data show no signs of a need to change direction”, they say from Downing Street. So no masks or green pass, but above all no compulsory vaccination: “I don’t think it is something we will ever consider,” said Minister Javid. Getting the vaccine should be an informed choice: if people are a little reluctant, we should work with them and encourage them. “

A line that is widely shared by British commentators, especially in conservative newspapers, where they evoke the “dictatorship” that is insinuating itself in Europe through vaccination obligations and selective lockdowns for the non-immunized. An outcome certainly avoided by Great Britain, which now looks to Europe with a concern that is mixed with a hint of Schadenfreude (as the Germans call the subtle complacency for the misfortunes of others).