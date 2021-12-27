The Christmas holidays mean one thing above all, eating. Lunches and dinners are numerous at this time of the year. The dinner on December 24, the Christmas lunch, the New Year’s Eve dinner and the Befana lunch are the classic abundant meals. A self-respecting dinner or festive lunch cannot end without dessert, whether it is a panettone, a pandoro, or other. But what to drink with these sweets? Which wine to pair with dessert?

At Christmas, experts don’t drink sparkling wine with panettone but this great wine

For many the pairing is obvious, sparkling wine goes with the dessert. When there are pandoro or panettone sparkling wine or champagne on the table, they are discounted. But are we sure it’s really the most suitable match? In reality this is not the case and each dessert has its own type of wine. Let’s start by saying that there are many types of dessert wine. We distinguish these spirits in sweet wines, fortified, flavored, sweet sparkling wines and sweet still wines.

They start with the panettone. Almost everyone eats this dessert with sparkling wine, perhaps dry. The right wine to drink with panettone is a great passito with a characteristic sweet taste. At Christmas, experts do not drink sparkling wine with panettone but this great wine that has a label that indicates the passito. Those who do not want to give up the bubbles can then choose a sweet sparkling wine based on Moscato.

A chestnut dessert requires a red wine, preferably new, perhaps sparkling like Lambrusco. But there are those who dare and rightly so, with a firm white. Still sweet wines are those without bubbles. The most common are those obtained from Moscato or Malvasia vines.

The most suitable combination with pastries

With the classic tiramisu the most suitable combination is that of a Moscato wine. However, this dessert could also be paired with a sweet sparkling wine that goes well with the flavor of coffee. In fact, sweet sparkling wines can be paired with any dessert. The label of a sweet sparkling wine always shows the word sparkling wine.

If there are pastries on the table, a sweet wine such as a Moscato or a sweet sparkling wine are perfect. While for a classic chocolate cake, the choice falls on a passito red. Finally, with dried fruit, such as almonds or walnuts, you can combine a fortified wine, such as a Marsala, a Porto or a Malvasia.

Deepening

Everything you need to know to make an unforgettable dinner that will amaze friends with this special but low-cost wine