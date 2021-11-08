At COP26 the time has come for the “how”

In the first week of COP26, the UN climate conference underway in Glasgow, Scotland, there were high-sounding announcements, such as India’s promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 and the agreement signed by 40 countries on the progressive abandonment of coal as a source of energy. So far, however, the conference has been criticized by environmentalists – Greta Thunberg called it “a failure” – because the new commitments on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions are not sufficient to keep the increase in average global temperatures below 1.5 ° C. compared to pre-industrial levels, the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

The COP will last at least until Friday (at least because in the past it has often happened that climate conferences were extended by one day to reach final agreements) and it is actually in this second week that the delegations of the countries of the world will gather in small working groups to try to arrive at decisions concrete. Agreements will therefore be sought on the most important objectives of the conference: to create a system to evaluate the real reduction of emissions of the various countries over time; establish precise rules for the so-called carbon credit market; and decide on the allocation of new large financial aid from rich countries to those in greatest difficulty with the consequences of climate change and the ecological transition.

The provisional balance sheet on the success of COP26 is the result of an analysis released Thursday by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to the document, if the most recent commitments on reducing emissions and other promises made last week are respected, it will be possible to limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.8 ° C. This is not a completely negative forecast, because the Paris Agreement had as its main objective to keep the increase below 2 degrees, while making efforts to keep it within 1.5 degrees; but it is nevertheless considered disappointing compared to expectations for COP26.

On Saturday Alok Sharma, the former British minister who chairs the conference, wanted to highlight the positive side of the situation by noting that until a few months ago the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for carbon neutrality, that is, the promises of countries to get to the condition in which they emit as many greenhouse gases as they are removed from the atmosphere, concerned only 30 per cent of the global economy: now they cover almost 90 per cent. hundred. “From all points of view it is progress,” he said.

The final judgment on the COP, however, will depend on the outcome of this second week’s work. The technical details that need to be agreed on the like respecting the NDCs will in fact be decisive in making the promises of the countries concrete: the scenario envisaged by the IEA, with its limitations, will only be a fantasy if there are no guarantees that national commitments will be respected. “I’m afraid that following the conference will be a little more boring,” he commented with the Washington Post Corinne Le Quéré, climatologist at the University of East Anglia, “but the COPs are actually made for this: to organize themselves on the details.”

Based on the Paris Agreement, NDCs are chosen autonomously and voluntarily by countries, both from a quantitative point of view (by how much to reduce emissions and with respect to which reference year) and qualitatively (how to do it). To give an example: the European Union has promised to reduce its emissions by 55 percent compared to 1990 levels by 2030, while also by 2030 India has promised to use non-fossil energy sources to cover half of the its energy needs and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.

Due to the autonomy of countries in establishing their own NDC, today it is very difficult to say whether the promises made are kept and to compare the objectives of the different states, also because a single NDC can be interpreted in different ways by different countries: for example, you can choose to reduce emissions slowly, or do it in one fell swoop close to the date set as the deadline. However, there is a lack of shared rules on how to evaluate the fulfillment of promises and the Glasgow delegates would like to find them.

Moreover, many countries would like an important aspect of the NDCs to be changed at COP26: currently countries have to update them every five years, it has been proposed to do so every year, to make them more urgent and effective.

The other important issues for which we will try to find a shared agreement this week are the trading of emissions allowances between countries, foreseen in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement but never regulated, and the financial aid of the richest countries to the most poor. According to the newspapers, the latter issue will be the one on which it will be more difficult to reach an agreement: in the list of priorities for the negotiations, which on Saturday the COP presidency distributed to the delegations of the countries, it was not explicitly indicated. Wealthier countries could try to prevent new commitments in this area from ending up in the final agreement.

The point is that at the COP, final decisions must be approved by all countries – an unwritten rule requires general “consensus” – even by those who did not make any major commitments in the first week of the conference.