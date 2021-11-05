“At Cop26 with a private jet”: storm over Ursula von der Leyen

Getting to COP26 aboard a private jet is not exactly the best of coherence and image when it comes to climate change. If anything, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the center of controversy in these hours for having landed in Glasgow on a charter flight paid for by European taxpayers. Worse, it would not be an isolated behavior: as reported by theAgi, which in turn mentions the Telegraph, von der Leyen allegedly used the private jet 18 times on 34 official trips made so far, including one between Vienna and Bratislava for a distance, between take-off and landing, of just 50 kilometers. A distance that he could have easily traveled by train, polluting much less and with less waste of resources.

The spokesman’s reply: “The president uses the train whenever she can”

In 2020, the president of the EU Commission took a jet from Brussels to London for the Brexit trade negotiations. The return did it with the Eurostar. On another occasion, in the company of a group of European commissioners, he flew on a private jet from Brussels to Strasbourg, the seat of the European Parliament. On his Recovery fund tour he took the usual private jet for a trip between Lisbon and Madrid – about 540 kilometers – before flying to Athens. “ The use of flights to the European Commission takes place only when the various commitments do not allow the use of another means of transport “he replied Eric Mamer, the spokesman for the president of the European Commission on the controversy of these hours. “ We don’t use flights lightly and the president uses the train whenever she can. For example, for the first post-Covid plenary session in Strasbourg, the president went, with all the staff, by train “, has explained. “ In addition, the jet used for Glasgow for Cop26 was biofuel “, Mamer specified.

Controversy over von der Leyen

To be honest, it is not the first time that the former German minister has stumbled into controversy over the use of private jets. The European Commission, under his leadership – it was the end of 2019 – had increased the amount that could be spent on the new contract for “air taxi” flights by 3.5 million euros. The maximum amount of € 10.71 million for the contract represented a 50% increase on the original value of € 7.14 million. Also on that occasion, the spokesman of the European Commission, regarding the observations made by, among others Politic, he replied that private jets are chartered only when there are no other options, noting that the president’s travel expenses are published regularly.