At CR7, Flores sent a luxury play in the Tri and that’s how it all ended (VIDEO)

Marcelo Flores’ Cristiano Ronaldo play with El Tri

March 28, 2022 3:25 p.m.

The young Mexican player, Marcelo Floresmakes it clear that he is a crack and with the Mexican under-20 team a luxury play was sent in the pure style of Cristiano Ronaldowhich left the South American press surprised.

Marcelo Flores overflowed from the right in the duel against the Uruguayan team, where the Arsenal player sent the famous ‘rabona’ widely used by Cristiano Ronaldo in their teams and the Mexican team.

Unfortunately, the move beyond the luxury of Marcelo Flores did not end in a goal. Marcelo Flores wants to be part of the senior Mexican team, however, Gerardo Martino He has not summoned him for official matches.

Does Marcelo Flores aim to reach Qatar?

Yes Gerardo Martino continues in the Mexican team, it looks complex that Marcelo Flores I can go to Qatar. Tata does not trust the process of young players, despite the fact that the Mexican midfielder has the talent.

