At Eicma 2021 an event dedicated to Valentino Rossi’s career

The famous Milan cycle and motorcycle show, Eicma 2021, will open to the public on Thursday 25 November, which finally, after closures due to Covid, is back in attendance this year. Therefore, once the online events to contain the pandemic are finished, in two weeks it will be possible to go to the Milanese event.

The event will be open from 23 to 28 November at Fiera Milano Rho, this year reaches its 78th edition, with 5 pavilions and more than 820 brands present. Lots of news at Eicma 2021, races, previews, shows, test rides. A real world dedicated to all lovers of two wheels. There will be stands dedicated to eBikes, where it will be possible to test electric bikes on a technical track (hall 24).

But let’s talk about the tribute dedicated to Valentino Rossi, which comes to the end of his career. Thursday 25 November One More Lap, is one of the most anticipated events of the entire Milanese event, organized by Yamaha with Eicma to celebrate number 46, which is the story of the rider together with the brand, who have always been racing between the GP tracks.

The organizers explained: “A unique and spectacular occasion for pay tribute once again to Valentino Rossi, retracing with him the crucial moments, but also the anecdotes and curiosities behind these 16 years of challenges and successes. Yamaha’s initiative also represents the baptism of the rider from Tavullia in Eicma. ‘The doctor’ arrives at the 78th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition to receive the public’s embrace on a unique occasion and destined to become a memorable moment for the nine-time World Champion and for Eicma ”.

A click day, from 9.46 on the Eicma website, in which all interested will be able to get free passes for Valentine’s Day, which will be held exactly one week later. Initiative reserved only for users who have bought, by 9 November, at least one entrance ticket to Eicma for Thursday 25. Users will receive an e-mail, by today 12 November, containing all the instructions to access the platform dedicated to tribute event for Valentino Rossi.

These special tickets are assigned until the maximum number of admissions is reached, in accordance with Covid regulations. Once all the free passes have been distributed the event will be sold out and it will not be possible to request them in other ways.