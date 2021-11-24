At Eicma 2021 Benelli presents its new TRK 800

Benelli presents TRK 800, the new adventure proposal from the Pesaro-based company, designed and built to tackle any type of trip, guaranteeing maximum comfort and fun, both on asphalt and off-road. A motorcycle created by the Benelli Style Center and developed by the R&D department.

The new two-wheeler will be presented on the occasion of Eicma 2021, which returns this year to open its doors to the public (after the break due to Covid). Benelli TRK 800 arrives in the year of 110th anniversary of the brand, representing the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Italian brand. The TRK range welcomes the newborn, which supports the best seller of the Pesaro company, the TRK 502 X, offering the user a new agile and manageable two-wheeler, with a modern and refined style.

Fluid, sinuous and contemporary lines characterize the design, and are combined with elegant and refined surfaces. Maintaining the family feeling of the TRK range, the new adventure evolves in style, and wants to make some elements present in the 500 version iconic, such as the front and the front fender, which here have more tapered and dynamic shapes, the double arch lights, full led with DRL, and the muscular nature of the bike. The engine is a liquid-cooled four-stroke twin-cylinder engine with a power of 76.2 hp (56 kW) and 67 Nm of torque.

The bike boasts a tubular trellis frame with a high-strength steel plate, designed to guarantee the rider maximum agility and comfort in all conditions. Ergonomics of the bike is treated in detail, to accommodate rider and passenger even with the presence of side cases and top cases. The suspension department offers maximum comfort both on and off-road.

Great care in protection aerodynamics, thanks to a large adjustable windshield, handguards and deflectors, able to perfectly protect both rider and passenger. Maximum attention to comfort, thanks to a slim and spacious saddle, to the passenger crown handles and to the standard center stand. Generous tank capacity of 21 liters. The bike offers an easy and intuitive dashboard, equipped with a high resolution 7 ” color TFT display. Benelli TRK 800 will be available in all dealerships of the brand from second half of 2022, the price is not yet known.