At Eicma 2021 Yamaha presents the new XSR700, the ‘rebel’ bike

Yamaha Sport Heritage is the range born from the union of modern technology with the homage to the design and color schemes of the past. New models are introduced and launched in 2021 and 2022 which take the XSR Sports Heritage range to the next level in terms of technology. The segment has reached its maturity without losing its rebellious character.

All XSRs have a specific purpose and ideal terrain, starting with the XSR900, a retro-style bike, which loves an environment in which its power can be unleashed, then continuing with the XSR125, agile in urban centers, and finally with the XSR700, perfect fusion of both worlds. Each rider can find the ideal bike, suited to their characteristics and needs. Combining iconic style with cutting-edge technical specifications, frame and engine, Yamaha’s Faster Sons philosophy ensures that every model in the Sport Heritage line has character and charm. unique.

Among the over 65 motorcycles of the Yard Built program and the infinite motorcycles created tailored by the riders themselves, Yamaha is proud to have created the foundations to be able to express the essence of every rider. A platform where people put their heart and soul into building their ultimate bike.

After the presentation that follows the concept of Shinya Kimura in 2015, the new XSR700 has quickly become one of the favorite bikes of the riders looking for a funny and rebellious, with a trendy touch. An exceptional look inspired by traditional Yamaha models, combined with the torque-rich CP2 engine, which guarantees an unforgettable ride. While respecting the past, the House looks to the future and improves its model with different modifications, which undoubtedly take it to a higher level.

The new XSR700 is presented these days at the International Cycle and Motorcycle Show, Eicma 2021. It boasts traditional design features, retro-inspired tank shapes, straight seat and classically designed headlights. Yamaha’s goal is to respect the bikes of the past, while welcoming the contemporary with the use of modern technologies such as ABS, LED lights, the most efficient CP2 E5 engine to date.