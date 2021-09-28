At first Ashton Kutcher wanted me to go out with her best friend

Actress Mila Kunis confesses that, unlike her who would have lost her mind over Ashton Kutcher right away, her current partner was hoping to introduce her to her best friend: “He wanted to arrange a blind date for me.”

Interviewed during “The Late Show”, Mila Kunis enjoy telling with a smile that, if it were for Ashton Kutcher, today they wouldn’t make a couple. Unlike her she would find she tried something for Demi Moore’s ex-partner right from the start, Ashton would initially consider Mila only for the purpose of introducing her to one of her best friends. Things went differently, but Kunis tells with a smile how their love story began:

When we met again for the reunions of the program – they acted together on “That ’70s Show”, ed – I felt something strange. You know that moment, which you may have seen or heard in a movie, when your heart starts beating fast? It happened to me with Ashton, I had a start. And immediately I said to myself, “It’s not happening to me, it’s not possible. I found out much later that my husband was planning a blind date for me, with one of his best friends. It was as if he had told me. : “Come, let’s go out” and then set me up to meet another.

Ashton’s friend never showed up at that appointment, and the two began to see each other no longer just as mere acquaintances and colleagues. At the time they fell in love, Ashton was recently out of a relationship with Demi Moore, the first Hollywood star to have sported a toyboy. Mila confesses that Kutcher would still be his best friend today, and adds that their relationship would have had an overwhelming start:

At first we never got to see the end of a movie. Today I can say that I married my best friend. I don’t know how to lie to him. He knows everything about me and I know everything about him.

Mila Kunis is pregnant with twins

Started in great secrecy today the relationship between Ashton and Mila it’s official and important. The two have already become parents of Wyatt Isabelle, who is nearly two, and are preparing to replicate the feat. The actress is pregnant with twins and sports a wonderful baby bump that her husband enjoys photographing and then posting the images on social media. The story with Demi Moore is part of the past of both, despite the conclusion with attached fireworks that occupied the front pages of the tabloids for weeks.