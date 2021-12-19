“At first I thought it was a horrible thing”: Will Smith tells himself

Will Smith tells himself without restraint: “at first I thought it was a horrible thing”, the story surprises the fans.

The very famous Hollywood actor Will Smith opens up and talks about his relationship with his wife. The secret of the couple’s lasting relationship is revealed.

Will Smith and his wife, the beautiful actress Jada Pinkett, they have been married for 24 years, and together they had the well-known children Jaden And Willow. The couple of actors always show themselves very united and happy when they are on the red carpet or on some other occasion. What is their secret? Certainly a great affection and mutual respect, but not only. Apparently there is something more that makes their marriage so lasting. Smith in an interview for GQ he talks about himself without filters and also talks about his particular relationship with his wife. “Marriage doesn’t have to turn into a prison,” says the actor.

Will Smith tells about himself in his relationship with his wife

The actor in the past had already made some statements about the relationship with Jada Pinkett that had amazed the fans, and now back to talk about it with an open heart….