At Giffoni Multicinema Thursdays are in the original language

A new release every week

Rome, 25 Oct – “Thank God, It’s Thursday!”: Is the claim chosen by Giffoni to announce that, starting from Thursday 28 October, it will be possible to experience the emotions of cinemas in the original language with Italian subtitles. An extraordinary novelty dedicated to those who do not want to lose the magic of projection in its purity and better appreciate the interpretation of the actors, as well as implement their own language skills.



It starts on October 28 (show at 6pm) with THE LAST DUEL, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia. Directed by Ridley Scott, it is set in the 14th century, during the Hundred Years War, and tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI. After returning from the war, knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) discovers that his wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) has been raped by the squire and his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), known for his sagacity and his oratory art. .





On Thursday 4 November, again at 6 pm, it is the turn of ETERNALS, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia. Directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar winner for “Nomadland”, the new Marvel cinecomic is based on the Eterni comic, created by Jack Kirby and first published in 1976. Set millions of years ago, it follows the story of the Eternals, a group of superhuman heroes, created through a series of experiments by cosmic beings called the Celestials. Among the protagonists of the film are: Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Harry Styles (Eros) and Salma Hayek (Ajak).Not only the quality of the offer, but also of the fruition: the rooms of Giffoni Multicinema are among the most advanced in the area thanks to the splendor of 4k and the magic of Dolby Atmos (Sala Blu), with prices accessible to all (full € 5.50 – reduced € 4) and free parking. These are the trump cards of a family format expressly designed for the public who lives Giffoni all year round with the best of cinema programming, from the most anticipated blockbusters to arthouse films to the most beautiful animated films. Furthermore, a new ventilation technology, equipped with antibacterial filters, will sanitize environments and surfaces, guaranteeing maximum safety.The programming of Giffoni Multicinema is always updated: from 28 to 31 October also HALLOWEEN KILLS by David Gordon Green, distributed by Universal Pictures and the animated film RON – A FRIEND OUT OF PROGRAM at the cinema with Walt Disney Pictures. While from 4 to 7 November it’s the highly anticipated FREAKS OUT by Gabriele Mainetti, in the hall with 01 Distibution and LA FAMIGLIA ADDAMS 2 by Greg Tiernan, distributed by Eagle Pictures.

