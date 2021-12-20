At home all good series, Muccino, where, when, cast, episodes, info, music

When and where to see the TV series based on the film of the same name directed by Gabriele Muccino: all the details.

A Casa Tutti Bene series: Gabriele Muccino will debut on December 20 on Sky Series and streaming on NOW, with his first TV project, the remake of the famous blockbuster film of 2018.

A Casa Tutti Bene The series: episodes, start date, channel, theme song, info

The project designed for TV (produced by Sky And Marco Belardi for Lotus Production ) premiered at the Rome Film Fest as a special event out of competition. A Casa Tutti Bene – The series is a family drama in eight episodes directed by Gabriele Muccino.

The first episode will air from December 20 on Sky series and streaming on Now. The director is also the writer of the series along with Barbara Petronio (also creative producer), Andrea Nobile, Gabriele Galli, Camilla Buizza.

Lorenzo “Jovanotti” Cherubini signs the theme song for the “At home all well” series. For the Tuscan singer it is the third collaboration with Gabriele Muccino after the great success of the previous ones, Baciami Ancora and L’estate addosso.

A Casa Tutti Bene The series: cast

A great cast for A Casa Tutti Bene series. Among the members of the large family at the center of the narrative we find: Laura Morante (Laces, Cherries, Remember me) e Francesco Acquaroli (Fargo, Suburra – the series, Alfredino – An Italian story). Respectively in the roles of Alba and Pietro Ristuccia, owners of the San Pietro restaurant in Rome.

THE Carlo’s parents, Sara and Paolo, are interpreted respectively by Francesco Scianna (Baarìa, The mafia kills only in summer, Latin Lover), Silvia D’Amico (The Place, Hotel Gagarin, Christian) e Simone Liberati (Petra, The Prophecy of the Armadillo, Suburra).

Among the other protagonists of A Casa Tutti Bene series also Eurydice Axen (The Infidels, Them, The Trial) who is Elettra, while the newcomer Sveva Mariani plays Luna, the couple’s daughter, linked to Manuel, the cook of the San Pietro, played by Francesco Martino (The gold of Scampia, Catturandi – In the name of the father).

Laura Adriani (All the fault of Freud, There is no more religion) lends its face to the character of Geneva, the companion of Charles. Antonio Folletto (Gomorra – La serie, Capri-Revolution, I bastardi di Pizzofalcone) is Sara’s partner, Diego.

Paola Sotgiu (Suburra – the series) is Maria Mariani, sister of Pietro. Sandro and Riccardo Mariani are respectively Valerio Aprea (Boris, Sons, I can stop when I want) e Alessio Moneta (1992, Kiss Me Again).

Emma Marrone exceptional protagonist

Among the protagonists of A Casa Tutti Bene series there is also an exceptional presence: Emma Marrone (The most beautiful years) which lends its face to the character of Luana, Riccardo’s partner.

Milena Mancini (The land of enough, A mano disarmata) is Beatrice, Sandro’s partner. No.el cast also the very young Federico Ielapi (Pinocchio, Quo vado ?, All for 1 – 1 for all), Maria Chiara Centorami (How fish jump, University – Much more than friends) e Mariana Falace (The best years, You only live once).

The plot and location

The protagonists of the narration are Sunrise And Peter, a retired couple, who move to an island. To celebrate the golden wedding, organize a lunch for the family, but the bad weather requires a change of planning.

The guests at the banquet are therefore forced to postpone their departure. The large number of children and grandchildren he is therefore obliged to stay on the island, and live under the same roof with his parents. A forced coexistence where even intrusive relatives peep out.

And the confrontation with the latter will bring out unresolved issues, rekindling conflicts and jealousies of the past. And there will be unexpected twists. At Home All Well the series is set on the island of Ischia.