‘At home everyone is fine. The series’ cast streaming sky | Amica

He had announced it himself on Instagram, his first time … Gabriele Muccino, at 54 and after 12 films for the big screen, made his debut in TV series with At home everyone is fine. The series. .

When and where to see Gabriele Muccino’s first series on Sky and in streaming

Its small screen debut kicks off tonight December 20th at 9.15pm on Sky and streaming on NOW. At home everyone is fine 2021 we could also say. “They are 18 characters and we see them 10 years earlier than we met them in the filmSaid Muccino. The film is precisely At home everyone is fine. Blockbuster in 2018. Post parade of the entire cast on the stage of the Sanremo Festival. Do you remember? Look at them below …

At home all well 2021: the plot of the first two episodes

The Ristuccia family reunites relatives and friends in the family restaurant for Pietro’s seventy years. The party seems to be going well. Good food, music and heartfelt thanks from the birthday boy. In reality, behind the scenes, clashes between father and son are staged. Jealousies and clandestine relationships. When the last guest leaves the party too, Pietro argues with his wife. To then collapse to the ground, seized by an illness.

Pietro Ristuccia is hospitalized in intensive care, watched over by the whole family. Carlo is absent to go and close the deal with Mandolesi. Paolo goes to the airport to pick up his son Giovanni. Neither is able to return to the hospital before their father dies. The brothers agree to organize the funeral and refreshments at the beach house. When the day for the opening of the will arrives, an unexpected surprise awaits them.

The music of Jovanotti

Meanwhile, they are 8 episodes starting tonight on TV, December 20 on Sky and streaming on NOW. All directed by Gabriele Muccino who has already “launched” the second seasonAnd. The theme song is signed by Jovanotti, the third collaboration with the director after kiss Me again And Summer on me. Muccino goes from big to small screen 23 years after his film debut with Done. The protagonists, then, were Giorgio Pasotti and Claudio Santamaria very young.

Mucciniano to me? Gabriel’s fury

«On TV I do what I always do in the cinema. I do not like fields and reverse fields. I prefer long sequence shots. I like to put the actors at ease. I make things easier for them. After all, before the set I love to try and try again. I put them together, I want them to get to know each other. And above all, that they get to know their characters. For the rest, for me “Mucciniano” means instinct, fury. I like that they scream. And show the fury that takes possession of them. Which makes them go from logic to illogicality, which is then typical of human behavior.

Then in the center there are dysfunctional families which are the ones I know. That I have lived. Things never all go well … My characters are always under stress. And they run, they always do. In all my films. I like it the race. Not the destination. It is the moment in which they decide to flee, because where they are they are not well. They want to change, to bring revolution into their life, ”says the director.

At home everyone is fine. The series: the trailer

At home everyone is fine. The series: the characters of the saga

We are 10 years before the events of the film. The Ristuccia family owns a famous restaurant on the Gianicolo: the San Pietro. Parents Pietro and Alba and children work there. Claudio, with his partner Ginevra, and Sara. Only Paolo is missing, who went to France to follow the writer’s dream. But now he comes back: divorced, he lost everything. He wants to win back his 11-year-old son Giovanni.

The second family on stage, indeed in the war, are the Marians. Relatives, they have always been far away. But now a ghost that re-emerges from the pass brings the two families together. “It’s my first time in crime. I enjoyed myself. But I also thought about Festen, for the nightmare family dynamics », says Muccino. There is in fact a thriller / thriller element that the Ristuccia family have to face. The Marians blackmail them …

At home all well 2021 family tree and cast of the protagonists

There are Laura Morante and Francesco Acquaroli: they are the parents. She needs no introduction. With Gabriele he has already worked in Remember me. She was the wife that Fabrizio Bentivoglio betrayed with the first love found Monica Bellucci.

Acquaroli, on the other hand, we saw it in Fargo, Suburra. The series And Alfredino: an Italian storyto. In the TV series they are Alba and Pietro Ristuccia. Historic restaurateurs profession in the capital. But above all: husband and wife, parents, grandparents… Ristuccia was the surname of the family who was the protagonist of Remember me…

Then there are the children: three. Their names are Carlo, Sara and Paolo. They interpret them respectively Fabrizio Scianna (Baaria, Vallanzasca. The angels of evil, The mafia only kills in the summer television version), Silvia D’Amico (Happy years, the crimes of the Bar Lume) and Simone Liberati (The prophecy of the armadillo And Suburra).

Daughters and grandchildren

Add the daughters-in-law. Euridice Axen (in Them 1 and 2 by Paolo Sorrentino was the scandalous Tamara) and Elettra, Carlo’s ex wife. His new partner, Ginevra, is played by Laura Adriani (All Freud’s fault, There is no more religion). Paolo’s woman is Isabella (Maria Chiara Centorami).

The only daughter, Sara, lives with Diego, the actor Antonio Folletto (Gomorrah. The series, Capri-Revolution, The bastards of Pizzofalcone). But he cheats on her with Regina, the very blonde Mariana Falace. We saw it in The best years, the latest film by Gabriele …

Then there are the grandchildren: Luna, daughter of Carlo and Elettra, is the newcomer Sveva Mariani. He has an affair with the waiter of the family restaurant, Manuel (Francesco Martino). Little Federico Ielapi (Pinocchio, where am I going?) is Giovanni, son of Paolo and Isabella.

The sister of the head of the family Pietro, Maria, is played by Paola Sotgiu (Suburra. The series). It is she who introduces the second protagonist family of the series: the Marians. Or his sons Sandro (Valerio Aprea di I stop when I want And Boris). And Riccardo (Alessio Moneta, whom Muccino had already wanted in kiss Me again).

Emma Marrone, after conquering the director in The best years (she was Claudio Santamaria’s partner), she is Luana, Riccardo’s woman. Beatrice, Sandro’s partner, is Milena Mancini (Where is Mario?). Actors and characters are all in the gallery.

At home all well the 2018 film on RaiPlay and Netflix

So is the series the prequel to the film? Meanwhile, the 2018 film is streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW and Disney +. Free on RaiPlay.

Then there were Stefania Sandrelli and Ivano Marescotti in the role of retired parents who found themselves with the holiday home full of children / grandchildren / daughter-in-law / genders / new and new companions / former loves. The occasion? Their golden wedding. The children were Stefano Accorsi (Paolo), Sabrina Impacciatore (Sara) and Pierfrancesco Favino (Carlo). Add Carolina Crescentini, Tea Falco, Claudia Gerini, Massimo Ghini. Giulia Michelini, Sandra Milo, Giampaolo Moreelli, Valeria Solarino, Gianmarco Tognazzi, Elena Cucci. The film won the David di Donatello. None of them returned to the series.

Gabriele Muccino: my losers in search of happiness

Gabriele Muccino says: «A link with that film, because the restaurant was mentioned at a certain point. In 2018 the family was closed on the island. The restaurant was a symbol of power, wealth. I also mentioned the contrasts between the two branches of the family: arrogance… My actors prepared themselves by living together in a real restaurant. After all, San Pietro is the 19th character … I tell about people who are defeated, but who are desperately trying to be happy. And there is the domino effect: a piece falls and everything shatters. There is the desire for pussy, for revolution, to find each other. There is love, jealousy, betrayal. Even family ones. The sister who makes her brother pay for his injuries. The families in my films are recomposed in the face of danger and crumble because everyone seeks their own affirmation. It is the overwhelming of all over all.

After all, I love these characters, precisely because of their weaknesses. Carlo, Paolo, Sara: the three Ristuccia brothers. And Riccardino too, in his mediocrity. I fought to overcome this state: as a kid I felt like this. And everything I’ve done, I’ve done to get away from that feeling.

Dinosaurs and the first line by Stefano Accorsi

In the film, father and son go to the Zoological Museum. Dinosaurs are seen. I loved going there as a child, I wanted to be a veterinarian, I had met the one in the museum. The elephant and gorilla skeletons we see in the series are the same ones I saw 40 years ago. Nothing has changed”…

Do you know what Stefano Accorsi’s first line is in The Last Kiss? «Everyone is fine at home…». It’s true: nothing changes …

