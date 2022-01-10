at home or in the family, the taxman with the new thresholds keeps you up

The struggle that the executive is having for cash is truly unprecedented and all those Italians used to using it are paying the price.

In fact, not everyone has gotten used to digital transactions yet and many, perhaps even for reasons of age, are rather reluctant to abandon the best-known paper money. But from this year everything changes for cash and many Italians seriously risk getting into trouble. It becomes important to understand that the new regulations cause a lot of risk even for behaviors that can be wrongly considered banal. It is now quite well known that the limit on the use of cash has been set at € 999. But some rather serious implications of this real revolution are overlooked by many. First of all, payments can no longer be made in cash if they exceed this amount. Even if you tried to split the payment into several payments below this amount, you would still be fined.

Beware of these behaviors

But the threshold we have just seen is not only valid for payments, but also for the movement of money, perhaps as a gift. This is why so many Italians take risks. The movement of money even within the family is subject to the same rules, therefore from cash gifts over € 999 would risk exactly the same sanction that risks a payment of the same amount. We are talking about very high penalties that can reach up to € 50,000. As mentioned, even the idea of ​​splitting does not change anything because the government wants to stem the use of cash at all costs and promote traceability. Only foreigners are exempted.

In fact, a foreigner who finds himself moving money to Italy at a curiously very high threshold of usability for cash: € 15,000.

A disparity that many criticize.