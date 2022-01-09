At home or in the gym, connected training sessions are booming

AGI – Online sports sessions with virtual reality screens and headsets, discussions included: connected fitness devices and services exploded at the beginning of the Covid pandemic to recreate the atmosphere of gyms at home and bring together athletes and sports fanatics, in the dining room and in groups. Home gym sessions are certainly nothing new. But, thanks to the bubble created by Covid which has not yet emerged, they are spreading more and more on the Internet. AND between closures and smartworking, shared (and no longer solitary) home training is becoming increasingly popular.

“A big part of the motivation for going to the gym is sharing the pain of exertion. It creates bonds,” notes Jeremy Needham, of Liteboxer at Ces in Las Vegas. The virtual bag for home training boxers is based on a platform that combines boxing, music and dance using technology and innovation.

“Since we can no longer share the same physical space, at least not in real time, we have to do it virtually“, he explains. Like other companies that offer Internet-connected equipment, Liteboxer offers its customers participation in training courses with other followers, complete with races and competitions.

New sports-related technologies have been emerging for several years, but the sector, such as online commerce and teleworking, has literally exploded in these two years of pandemic. “We have seen a proliferation of connected equipment, as sports fanatics have had to change the way they train,” CTA, the organizer of the 2022 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (Ces), notes in a report.

The market was already worth almost 3.8 billion dollars in 2021. Growth of over 10% is expected again this year, predicts the Cta. Buyers of these products “want to connect with other people online,” confirms Richard Kowalski, an analyst at the organization.

Just think of the recent success of the connected rowing machine manufacturer Hydrow, which allows you to comment on training sessions with fellow ‘regattas’. So much so that the groups are also depopulating on social networks. “You start talking to another person and suddenly you find yourself with a group of six guys from all over the world, with one in London, one in California, and it becomes your community,” says Aquil Abdullah, who runs training on the Hydrow system.

These tools look like a regular gym rowing machine, but come with a screen that shows instructors actually sailing on the water, from Miami or London. “Through these sports sessions, you build communities and relationships,” said Abdullah, a member of the United States rowing team for the 2004 Olympics.

However, not all is rosy for the industry. After being one of the big winners of the pandemic, apartment bike and treadmill manufacturer Peloton has struggled on Wall Street since the group lowered its forecasts in November – some customers are returning to the gym. Credit Suisse lowered the company’s valuation, believing it would have to offer more discounts and increase marketing spend to continue growing. But since Omicron’s arrival, gym workouts have dropped again. Ultimately, “health conscious consumers find it convenient to exercise at home, even when the gym reopens,” notes the CTA. The thesis is that sports convicts need even more to let off steam, because the impact of Covid on work, school and travel brings its load of stress to be disposed of.