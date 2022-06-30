At how old do you have to change the catalytic converter of your car

the converter catalytic is part of the exhaust system of your vehicle and its main function is to reduce the pollution produced by expelling exhaust gases to the outside. In this way, the environmental impact of polluting emissions produced by motor vehicles is reduced.

The catalytic converter starts to work when the engine gases heat it red hot. So the unburned hydrocarbon particles, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide (CO) that are produced from combustion are captured and begin to react.

Definitely, the role of the catalyst is very important and if it is not in optimal conditions you can contaminate the environment and even your car will not pass the smog test.

After how many years should the environment be changed?

A typical catalytic converter is supposed to last up to 10 years or more. But, in general, these components are designed to last the life of the vehicle. However, that doesn’t always happen.

Sometimes, catalytic converters simply degrade over time and, in other cases, they fail prematurely due to engine performance issues. Catalytic converters can also be damaged due to external impact from road debris, iron, or large rocks.

Also, It is advisable to change the catalytic converter of your car every 69,00 or 80,000 miles depending on wear.

What are the symptoms of a damaged catalytic converter?

To ensure that it is working optimally, make sure to replace the catalytic converter as soon as it begins to show signs of failure. Watch for the following symptoms:

– Check engine light on

– Engine performance issues, usually loss of power

– Inability to start the engine

– smog test failed

It is important to note that diagnosing a faulty catalytic converter requires more than just identifying which of the above signs is prevalent in your vehicle.

