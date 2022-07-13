At just 25, Zendaya is making television history
What good news for Zendaya! With the appointment ofEuphoria in the category of Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, the actress made television history.
Following her historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Zendaya picked up a second nomination in the same category for her performance in Euphoria at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The star of Spiderman plays the role of Rue, a teenage drug addict in the HBO series, which has been renewed for a third season. With this second nomination, the young woman has achieved the feat of being the youngest person nominated twice for the Emmy at only 25 years old. But with Euphoria Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Zendaya is making television history as the youngest Emmy-nominated producer.
Zendaya moved by her Emmy nominations
Requested by Vanity Fair, who had it on the phone, Zendaya was delighted with this new appointment. “I am overwhelmed. It’s absolutely crazy. The series means so much to me and to everyone who makes it. People put their heart and soul into it, and I’m so lucky to share that with all of them. I’ve talked to so many people on FaceTime already, and I have so many more texts to text. But I’m so proud of our team and the work we do together. I am very, very proud.The actress also nabbed two nominations for Best Music and Lyrics for Songs I’m Tired and Elliot’s Song, which she co-wrote with songwriter Labrinth. “The intention was just to work with Lab, and he always creates such a warm environment to collaborate. Every time we did things on set, it was about enhancing the emotional journey of these characters and telling their story, so yeah, I had no idea I would be part of that today. That’s very cool“.
Sydney Sweeney also nominated for the Emmy Awards
In addition to Zendaya, her co-star Sydney Sweeney also received a 2022 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Euphoriabut also in the Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie category for The White Lotus. To celebrate her two nominations, the actress called her mother, in tears. “What a morning! It’s an honor to know that Olivia and Cassie [ses personnages dans The White Lotus et dans Euphoria, ndlr] fascinated so many people. I am so proud of these two series and grateful to everyone who is a part of them. But the most important Mom is that I love you, we had ups and downs! Thanks thanks !“It remains to be seen whether Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney will win an Emmy on September 12.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias