At just 9 years old, a Mexican girl will study medicine for her high IQ

Due to his high IQ, a little girl mexican When he was just nine years old, he enrolled in the race of medicinewhose classes will start next August.

Michelle Arellano Guillén is a gifted human being. In fact, she registered an IQ of 158. That is, just two points below the scientist Albert Einstein.

Before local media, the family of the mexican girl That will study medicine, admitted that she was rejected from several colleges. Therefore, she underwent tests to determine her intelligence.

This is how it was discovered that Michelle is part of a small group of people whose IQ is far above average. As an example, a human being considered “normal” registers between 90 and 109 points.

It was reported that she was promoted from fourth grade to sixth grade. However, due to her intelligence, she applied various exams to complete her basic education.

Now the Mexican girl will study medicine. She wants to train as a cardiovascular surgeon at the University of Massachusetts, United States.

In fact, his mother attended the same professional career. Another career of interest to him is marine biology, so it could be his second bachelor’s degree.

In addition, Michelle speaks four languages ​​apart from Spanish: English, Italian, French and German. Her learning is accelerated due to her high intelligence quotient (IQ).

In an interview for the local newspaperChiapas uncensored“, the Mexican girl revealed that she would like to find a cure for cancer. She also wants to study autism.

