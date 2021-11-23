“At Juve Pirlo did not fail. For Sarri mediating is disheartening”

It is a Buffon without veils what is told in the interview with Tiki Taka. Parma’s number one has just celebrated 26 years since his debut, when very young he defended the goalposts of the ducals in a Parma-Milan match on November 19, 1995. His career led him to wear the shirts of Juve and Psg. Many trophies won, but reveals: “I don’t remember them all, but I played in great teams together with great teammates who helped me win a lot”. With the national team he climbed to the top of the world in 2006, but he also experienced the terrible night of the Meazza, when Italy led by Ventura failed to win the pass for the World Cup in Russia: “That was the antechamber of an expedition that was not going to be successful – Buffon admits –. We made mistakes and we had too big shortcomings that didn’t allow us to go to the World Cup. The faults are everyone’s, I’ve always said that. When you fail, everyone does it, the staff, the coach and all the players. There are similarities between that Italy and this one, the difference is that this national team has greater certainties also by virtue of the unexpected success at the Europeans. And when you have certainties it is easier to overcome moments of difficulty “. And on a possible return in blue he comments: “This is the excuse to keep playing. It is the motivation that everyone agrees”.

Buffon on Allegri’s Juve Juve certainly represents a very important chapter in Buffon’s career. On the chances of victory in the Champions League by Allegri’s team, the former Juventus number one says: “When Juve seems to be in trouble, then they always surprise and hit the kidneys that make them win the most unthinkable trophies. I see Juve always protagonist in every competition, then winning the Champions League in recent years, against certain teams, is always complicated”. To those who say that the team plays badly, he replies: “He does not play badly, when he wins he does it as a solid, compact team that does not allow space and therefore makes the game ugly. Our Juve, which reached the final twice, was solid, then they didn’t win because they played against Barcelona and a Real Madrid who were four times higher than us. But without those characteristics we would never have reached the final. “ On the farewell of Ronaldo and the return of Max Allegri: “If Cristiano was no longer convinced he was staying, he was right to leave. And the coach was right to come back because you can see that he is convinced he is doing well and is convinced he can make an impact.” Buffon on Sarri and Pirlo Buffon was also coached in Juventus by Maurizio Sarri and his former teammate Andrea Pirlo. Speaking of the current Lazio coach he comments: “With us he had a lot of difficulties because already at the beginning he had some small friction with someone. The spark did not strike. After a month, he realized that the type of work he was used to doing would have to see him again and he would have to look for them. to mediate. And for someone like him to mediate is something demeaning. He didn’t have that enthusiasm that usually someone like him has “. To those who claim that he returned to Juventus after his experience at PSG to help the Commander reply: “That’s not true. That year with PSG we won the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Manchester 0-2 and Juve lost 2-0 in Madrid to Atletico. I was happy for myself but I didn’t feel at ease for the match. defeat of Juve. And this thing has weighed in future choices. And then rightly life punishes you because Manchester and Juventus pass on the return. Champions with this management and with these teammates was the thing that weighed the most. Winning it for the Juve people would have given me enormous satisfaction. “ Last season the farewell of Sarri and Pirlo at the helm. Speaking of the work done by the former midfielder Buffon comments: “A coach who wins the Italian Cup, Super Cup and who reaches the Champions League has not failed”.