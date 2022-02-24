At last Reynoso understood, the crack of Cruz Azul who would be the starter instead of Tabó

Rómulo Otero would start against Forge FC

February 23, 2022 5:01 p.m.

The technician John Reynoso already prepare the Blue Cross Machine for their duel in the round of 16 of the Concachampions against Forge FC of Canada where they would rotate their players to give them playing time.

And it is that throughout the contest one of the biggest criticisms would have been to put their scholarship holders instead of the players who are best, so the Peruvian coach would have considered making some changes in his starting eleven against the Canadians.

And it is that one of the players with the lowest performance of the team had been the Uruguayan extreme, Christian Tabo who came from Puebla but so far he has not managed to perform with the celestial.

And it is that the attacker relapsed again from his gluteal injury, so he will be low for two weeks, which forces him to Reynoso to grant game minutes to one of his best footballers but who had been erased until now.

What crack from Cruz Azul would have minutes of play before Tabó’s loss?

Everything seems to indicate that the Venezuelan Romulo Otero could see his game minutes increased after Tabó’s withdrawal. The extreme had been of the players who had increased his level so that he would finally see his effort rewarded.

