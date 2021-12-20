“At Lazio I didn’t count for anything, they decide everything in two”

In Radiosei, in the broadcast by Stefano Benedetti, the ex Lazio club manager Angelo Peruzzi intervened: “I have seen few games, almost none. I don’t follow football so much, I didn’t like doing it even when I was playing. My son is from Lazio, when my son is at home I see him. I follow what happens, but not assiduously. it’s not that every day I start looking at the websites. I have nothing to do with Lazio anymore, if I was still inside I would have followed minute by minute. I heard of the players who left the Christmas dinner, but they say that it was not done on purpose. It seems strange to me that the players get up and leave, it is not polite. With Peruzzi they would have left at 9 instead of 11 (laughs, ed.) Such a thing would have made me very angry. I think it wouldn’t have happened anyway “.

On the farewell to Lazio: “There will never be the possibility of a return, but not on my part, but on the part of President Lotito: it is the last thing he thinks about. He has ten thousand qualities, but he has two flaws, he is opinionated and believes himself anointed by the Lord . These two defects upset all the qualities he has, which are a thousand, I do not question him. Revealing these two defects, you think that he is lowering himself to call me, but not even dead. He does not think about it. In a society in which I worked as an executive for five years, and I think something has done, I walk away and they didn’t even make a statement to say that this dotter out of the box, goodbye. They say anything about gamers on social media and they couldn’t do If they didn’t, then it was right for me to go away. I’m a bit disappointed, it means that then all my assumptions about not counting anything were true. I don’t know how it came about. create this situation. ”Lotito has those two defects you and the other who commands the same thing with him. Because only they know things, the others are all stupid. Is the other Tare? Oh yeah. You don’t count for anything, because the two of them matter. In there you can’t work as you would like and so at some point goodbye and thanks. I also told the president: if I have to have three permits to have a bucket of paint for the door, it means that I don’t count for anything, I’m like the usher. If I ask for a paint bucket, after three minutes the one who paints the doors must arrive. Return proposal? Unrealizable. I love Lazio, the boys and the environment a good of the soul. I have been there over ten years, it has been a piece of my life. But I’d go back to the conditions I say, that is, those I asked for when I arrived five years ago: in my field I had to move without anyone hindering my work and instead they don’t make me count for anything. They tell you yes, you can do whatever you want, but ultimately they don’t make you count for anything. From when I started five years ago until June last year, little by little they put you aside, they don’t shamelessly do it but they isolate you where you go. You can’t work like this. One believes that it matters then you realize that you no longer count and it is useless to go. When did I realize it? I don’t know, it’s not like I woke up in the morning wondering whether to count or not. I’m going to do my job, I try to do it in the best possible way, then sometimes you succeed and sometimes you don’t. And sometimes they don’t want you to do it. They will say that I was crying on myself but it is not so. I’m not here to tell you this and that because these are things that are right to remain in the Lazio locker room “

About Tare and the way of working: “I don’t want to fight. In recent years, most of the time I was with Igli. It’s not a question of friendship I continue to be, I’m not angry with Tare. I say that I work in a certain way and as I worked honestly you could no longer work because there were no conditions to do it. It is very difficult to leave Lazio. I left Lazio twice and twice I left my money there and someone also told me that I was the son of a good woman because I had to go to Inter with Simone Inzaghi. I left my money twice, both as manager and as coach I left a year of contract twice. For the love of Lazio as a player because at that moment if I had stayed there both as a player and as a manager I could only do damage. Because then I know how I am. I have so many faults God forbid, I do a lot of bullshit but I see things from a point of view that perhaps others do not see. I am someone who takes it easily, I am very touchy and it is logical that when someone does me a wrong I find it hard to forgive him. It is not a question of power. What was I going to do? Just warming up the chair? What was my role? I do not know. In the end, in five years I wonder what I did to Lazio? Besides the things I’ve done, what did they want me to do? I was one who was there having won everything because, I don’t want to be presumptuous but I won everything, but when I said something someone turned up their nose or didn’t take it into consideration. So if those in there have won, everything is fine. Since they have not won anything because they have won three cups. What are we talking about? Let’s talk about goalkeepers, I played twenty years on goal I’ll know something more than others; instead, I didn’t understand anything if I talked about goalkeepers so what are we talking about? Between spring and first team when I was we bought four goalkeepers and after buying them they said to me “We bought this, how do you see it?”. But what do you want me to tell you so you bought it. After the game Strakosha or whoever made a mistake for him and I said that in my opinion it was not a mistake of the goalkeeper but of the defense and they said to me: “But no Strakosha was wrong” and then you speak as goalkeepers, it is useless for me to speak. I am not a pimp on duty who called the president every day and told him “President we have to do this” or “How good the president is”, I am not able to do these things. I heard the president once or twice a week to tell him this or that happened. At a certain point we arrived that he was calling me for bullshit. Design in Lazio has never existed, this bothered me. Five years ago when I arrived they told me we have to do the project but it never took place. My place in the team? I never knew what to do because if you spread out a little more you were forced to reenter your borders, you didn’t know what to do because everyone does everything and everyone does nothing. There are no pre-established roles in there, whoever arrives in the morning says what needs to be done then in the end the president arrives and says you don’t understand anything you have to do this. That’s not how it works, you waste time. Look in the purchases, you have to wait six months to conclude for a player. If you like that player you buy it. But the player follows as he should follow. It is right that the manager does his job but if you have to buy a goalkeeper it is right that I have my say. So they did with Reina, Proto, Strakosha. As well as with the goalkeepers of the spring. There were no conditions. Comparison with Juventus? It turns out that when Moggi was there he was the sporting director, then there was the bursar and then the one who said what should be done and then there was the team manager. There was no invasion of the field. Tare’s role is the sporting director and to command everything in there when the president is not there. It’s not something between me and Tare, it’s something that concerns how Lazio is organized, as a structure. I have nothing against it, I was there for five years and well but we had arrived at the condition that I was no longer comfortable in that environment but not for Tare “