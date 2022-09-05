At least 10 dead and 15 injured in a series of knife attacks in Canada

An officer at the scene of a stabbing in Saskatchewan, Canada, on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

(CNN) — Canadian authorities are searching for two men in connection with a series of knife attacks on Sunday that left at least 10 dead and 15 injured in Saskatchewan, central Canada.

The authorities identified the two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, advising the public to take proper precautions. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous, and are traveling in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba are jointly investigating the stabbings.

“We are devoting the maximum amount of resources to this investigation,” RCMP Saskatchewan Deputy Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a statement.

“Let me be clear, we are still searching for the two suspects. We are asking residents of Saskatchewan and our neighboring provinces to be vigilant. At this stage of our investigation, we believe that some of the victims have been directly targeted by the suspects and others. have been randomly targeted,” Blackmore said.

Authorities described Damien Sanderson as a 31-year-old man who is 1.7 meters tall, weighs 70 kilos and has black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is described as a 30-year-old man who is 1.85 meters tall and weighs 108 kilos, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he tweeted on Sunday in the afternoon that the stabbings “are horrible and heartbreaking”.

“As this is a developing situation, I encourage everyone in the area to heed the advice of law enforcement to shelter in place and follow proper precautions,” Trudeau wrote in a statement later on Sunday. “The Government of Canada has been in direct communication with the leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation community and we stand ready to assist in any way we can. Those responsible for today’s heinous attacks must be brought to justice.”

“To James Smith’s Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts. We are here to support you during this difficult time,” Trudeau said.

How the attacks happened

Blackmore said the first report of a stabbing came at 5:40 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET) at the James Smith Cree Nation and within minutes they received multiple calls reporting additional stabbings. Over the next six hours, the Saskatchewan RCMP sent out multiple alerts and updates about the stabbings, including issuing a dangerous person alert for Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

Authorities said there are 13 crime scenes where victims were found in Saskatchewan in the Cree Nation communities of James Smith and Weldon. Multiple victims were injured, at least 15 of whom were taken to various hospitals, Blackmore said, adding that there may be more injured victims who went to the hospital on their own.

“It’s certainly a very significant event, if not the largest we’ve seen in recent years,” Blackmore said.

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency in response to “numerous killings and assaults on members of the James Smith Cree Nation,” according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of the Federation of Sovereign Indian Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in the province.

Two emergency operations centers have been established to help provide health support to communities, the statement said.

Three STARS Air Ambulance helicopters were dispatched to the James Smith Cree Nation during the mass stabbing incident, STARS spokesman Mark Oddan told CNN. Two of the helicopters were from Saskatoon and one from Regina, he said.

The first team, from Saskatoon, conducted an initial triage of victims at the scene and the second aircraft flew a medic to the scene to help triage and direct the emergency response, Oddan said.

In a message to the two suspects, Blackmore said: “If Damien and Myles are listening to or receiving this information, I would ask them to turn themselves in to the police immediately.”

“Our thoughts are with the many deceased and injured victims, their families, friends and the community. It is horrible what has happened in our province today,” he continued.

Sunday’s violence prompted officials to issue a “civil emergency” declaration, warning Regina-area residents to “take precautions.”

“To everyone in Saskatchewan, especially those near the James Smith Cree First Nation area, please take shelter and stay safe,” tweeted Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted his condolences to the people of the province.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan mourns the victims and their families,” Moe tweeted.

The mass stabbing also led to increased security at the Saskatchewan Roughriders game, the CFL team said on Twitter.

“As a result, additional members of law enforcement have been deployed to and around Mosaic Stadium,” the statement read. “The Club operates a centralized command center on game day that allows immediate connection with local emergency services and the ability to receive updated information when any type of emergency occurs.”