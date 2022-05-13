At least 11 dead after the shipwreck of a boat carrying migrants near Puerto Rico | News Univision United States

A boat loaded with passengers capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico and confirmed the death of 11 people, while another 31 were rescued Thursday (11 women and 20 men), authorities said.
Do not it was immediately clear how many people were on board of the ship when it capsized, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said. He said a “massive rescue effort” was still under way.
“We are looking to rescue as many people as we can and find as many survivors as we can,” he said.
At least eight Haitians were taken to hospital and two survivors were originally from the Dominican Republicthough the nationalities of everyone aboard the ship were not immediately known.
Jeffrey Quiñones, a spokesman for US Customs and Border Protection, said the ship left the Dominican Republic and was headed to the western side of Puerto Rico.
Quiñones said that according to the migrants’ accounts, the boat was full of water and the occupants tried to remove water from the boat with shovels. He added that this was not uncommon on such voyages because ships are often “unseaworthy”.
A US Customs and Border Protection helicopter spotted the overturned boat Thursday morning.
“If it wasn’t for that, we wouldn’t have found out about this until someone had found some sign or received reports from people about the disappearance of their loved ones,” Castrodad said. “They found them early enough that we could coordinate a response.”
The ship was seen more than 18 kilometers (11 miles) north of the uninhabited island of Desecheo, off the west coast of Puerto Rico.
A wave of shipwrecks in recent months
The incident was the latest in a series of shipwrecks in the region as migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic flee violence and poverty at home.
On Saturday, the US Coast Guard and the Dominican Navy rescued 68 migrants in the Mona Passage, a dangerous area between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A woman believed to be from Haiti was killed, Castrodad said.
“These trips are dangerous,” Castrodad said. “They are unsafe, they are very overloaded… (and) they don’t have life-saving equipment. It really wouldn’t take much for any of these ships to capsize.”
From October 2021 through March, 571 Haitians and 252 people from the Dominican Republic were apprehended in waters around Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, according to Customs and Border Protection. Most of those Haitians, 348 of them, landed on the uninhabited island of Mona in Puerto Rico and were rescued.
In fiscal year 2021 they were 310 Haitians and 354 Dominicans arrestedcompared to 22 Haitians and 313 Dominicans detained in fiscal year 2020.
Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard said that in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, it detained 1,527 Haitians, 838 Cubans and 742 Dominicans in the region, which includes Florida and the Caribbean.
Since then, trips on the people-smuggling boats have only increased, authorities say.