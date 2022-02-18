At least 13 dead after falling guests at a wedding in a well

Hijab ban in schools sparks protests in India 2:10

New Delhi (CNN) — At least 13 people have died, including a one-year-old boy, after falling into a well during a wedding ceremony in northern India, authorities in the state of Uttar Pradesh said on Wednesday.

The victims, all of them women and children, were sitting on a slab covering the well when it gave way and collapsed, according to police in the Kushinagar state district where the incident took place.

Another person was injured in the incident, according to police.

“This is an unfortunate incident during a wedding ceremony,” Kushinagar Police Senior Officer Sachindra Patel said, adding that they are investigating the case.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

The wedding guests attended the “haldi” ceremony, a Hindu tradition in which turmeric is applied to the bride and groom’s faces for good luck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the deaths “heartbreaking” in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives,” he said. “I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration will help as much as possible.”

Modi announced compensation of $2,662 for each of the victims’ families, and $665 for the injured, according to CNN affiliate News-18.

Kushnigar district authorities announced an additional $5,323 for each of the victims’ families, according to News-18.