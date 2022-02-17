At least 13 women die after falling into a well during a wedding in India

At least 13 women died during a wedding in India, when the cover of a water well fell in a village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said Thursday.

The accident took place Wednesday night in Naurangiya Tola village, Kushinagar district, when a block covering an old well, supported by iron bars, broke under the weight, the government said in a statement to reporters. regional magistrate, S. Rajalingam.

According to the civil authority representative, eleven people, all women, some of them minors, died after the fall and two more were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Kushinagar Police Superintendent Sachindra Patel told Efe that the total death toll reached 13 after the two women who suffered serious injuries died on arrival at hospital.

In addition, about a dozen people were injured, he said.

The accident took place during the celebration of the “haldi”, one of the wedding rituals, which in India are generally celebrated over several days with different ceremonies.

Tradition indicates that the “haldi”, which consists of giving a bath of turmeric and oils to the bride and groom, should be practiced by married women, which is why a large part of the guests were women.

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the accident, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the Indian prime minister said in a message on Twitter. Narendra Modi.